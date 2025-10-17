Fox News AI Newsletter: ChatGPT to allow erotica

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- ChatGPT to allow 'erotica for verified adults,' Altman says

- National program helps seniors spot scams as losses surge

- OPINION: The new arms race is for compute — and America can’t afford to fall behind

'AGE-GATING': OpenAI will soon lower restrictions on the content ChatGPT can produce, allowing the service to create "erotica" if users wish, CEO Sam Altman announced Tuesday.

PREDATORS PROWLING: Scams targeting older Americans are surging, and federal officials are warning that the tactics are becoming harder to detect.

TECH SUPREMACY: Power has always flowed from control of the world’s essential resources. Once it was steel, then oil, then data. Today, it is compute, and whoever controls it will shape the century ahead. Compute is fast becoming the foundation of global economic growth. In the United States, investment in AI infrastructure, from data centers to semiconductors and energy systems, is already moving the needle: J.P. Morgan estimates that data-center spending alone could boost U.S. GDP by up to 20 basis points over the next two years. According to The Economist (October 2025), investments tied to AI now account for 40% of America’s GDP growth over the past year, equal to the amount contributed by consumer spending growth. That statistic would be staggering regardless of how long AI has been part of the economy, but this is just the start.

‘JUST WRONG’: A federal judge in Alabama has fined and reprimanded a lawyer who used artificial intelligence to draft court filings that contained inaccurate case citations.

FRAUD ALERT: Artificial intelligence can do a lot for us. Need to draft an email? AI has you covered. Looking for a better job? AI can help with that, too. It can even boost our health and fitness. Some tools, like AI-powered exoskeletons, can lighten heavy loads and improve performance.

'DESTROY HUMANITY': "The A.I. Prompt That Could End the World," the New York Times warns ominously. Actually, that’s way too weak a word. It’s… pretty frightening.

TECH RETAIL MOVE: Walmart is deepening its relationship with OpenAI with a new partnership that will allow customers to purchase products through ChatGPT.

SILENT KILLER: Artificial intelligence is making its mark on the future of cancer care. One of the newest applications for the technology is pinpointing hard-to-detect breast cancer.

SMART ROADS: Road crews may soon get a major assist from artificial intelligence. Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute have developed a fabric embedded with sensors and AI algorithms that can monitor road conditions from beneath the surface. This smart material could make costly, disruptive road repairs far more efficient and sustainable.

