National program helps seniors spot scams as losses surge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scams targeting older Americans are surging, and federal officials are warning that the tactics are becoming harder to detect.

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are posing as IRS agents, police officers, or other officials – often over the phone or online – to steal thousands of dollars at a time.

The FTC says scams involving losses over $10,000 have quadrupled in recent years. The FBI reports that older adults filed the most scam complaints last year, with average losses climbing to $83,000 – up 43% from the year before.

SCAMMERS NOW IMPERSONATE COWORKERS, STEAL EMAIL THREADS IN CONVINCING PHISHING ATTACKS

In response, AARP has launched Senior Planet, a national program offering free fraud-awareness classes to Americans age 60 and older. The program teaches participants how to identify red flags, spot fake communications, and avoid sharing sensitive information under pressure.

AGING BRAINS COULD 'BECOME' YOUNGER WHEN KEY PROTEIN IS DECREASED

Rick Planos, an instructor for Senior Planet in Illinois, says his involvement is personal. His mother lost more than $2,500 in gift cards to a scammer who convinced her that her grandson had been arrested.

"My mom was distraught," Planos said. "First, she was distraught that one of her grandchildren was arrested – and then it turned out that wasn’t true. And then she was distraught that she got scammed."

7 STEPS TO ‘SUPER-AGING’ ARE KEY TO LIVING A LONGER, MORE FULFILLING LIFE, EXPERTS SAY

Now, Planos leads scam prevention classes in his community.

"I spend a lot of time teaching for AARP. I took what happened to us and put it into some kind of positive energy to protect other people," Planos said.

In Denver, Senior Planet hosts regular in-person classes, but the program is also available online and in several other states, including Texas, Maryland and New York.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"It’s important to talk about where the risks and dangers are," said Aaron Santis, program lead for Senior Planet Colorado. "But we’re also using technology as a tool to enrich people’s lives."

Carolyn Gibson, a recent student, said she joined to learn more about new technology such as artificial intelligence – and how to protect herself from scams.

"I came over here to find out who is this AI, what is this AI. The people here, they’ve been very helpful," Gibson said.

Instructors encourage participants to slow down, verify, and never feel rushed into sharing information – especially if contacted by someone claiming to be from a government agency. According to the website, Senior Planet helps seniors learn new skills, save money, get in shape, and make new friends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FTC reminds consumers that government agencies will never call to demand money. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up, visit the agency’s official website, and report the scam directly.

Senior Planet helps seniors learn new skills, save money, get in shape, and make new friends, according to their website