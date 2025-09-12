Fox News AI Newsletter: Backlash over mystery company's data center

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Mystery company's $1.6B data center proposed for Wisconsin farmland draws residents' ire

- OpenAI’s nonprofit parent company secures $100B equity stake while retaining control of AI giant

- Tech titan says Trump administration 'really proactive' on keeping American AI leadership ahead

'VERY SKEPTICAL': People living in a Midwest city known for its natural beauty and outdoor recreation are sounding the alarm on a proposed data center with a price tag of $1.6 billion.

MAJOR MOVE: Artificial intelligence giant OpenAI on Thursday announced its nonprofit parent will retain control of the company while also gaining an equity stake worth more than $100 billion.

TECH BOOM: An important player in the global semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries is praising the Trump administration's plan to keep America ahead of its adversaries.

BILLIONAIRE BOOM: Oracle's stock surge has pushed co-founder Larry Ellison's net worth higher by tens of billions of dollars the last two days and puts him ahead of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the richest person in the world.

TECH FOR CHORES: Tired of dragging your bins to the curb and waking up to the roar of garbage trucks? A new robot called HARR-E could change that routine. Built by American manufacturing giant Oshkosh Corp., this autonomous trash collector comes to your door when you call it, just like a rideshare.

'NOTORIOUS': Tarboro, North Carolina, residents are urging their town council to reject a proposal for a 50-acre, 300-megawatt Energy Storage Solutions LLC site projected to bring 500 jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue to the town.

CAREFUL WHAT YOU SAY: Artificial intelligence has slipped quietly into our meetings. Zoom, Google Meet and other platforms now offer AI notetakers that listen, record and share summaries. At first, it feels like a helpful assistant. No more scrambling to jot down every point. But there's a catch. It records everything, including comments you never planned to share.

TECH CLASH: President Donald Trump’s push to establish "America’s global AI dominance" could run into friction from an unlikely source: the "effective altruism" movement, a small but influential group that has a darker outlook on artificial intelligence.

FUTURE ON AUTOPILOT: Trucking, like many foundational sectors, is undergoing significant transformation. Artificial intelligence is already enhancing efficiency and productivity across various industries, and it is now making its way into logistics.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.