Fox News AI Newsletter: AI job losses hit hard

- Amazon to cut around 14K corporate jobs

- Senate Republican demands Google shut down AI model over false rape allegation

- Leading AI company to ban kids from chatbots after lawsuit blames app for child's death

CORPORATE CUTBACKS: Amazon is planning to cut 14,000 roles from its corporate workforce as part of an internal restructuring, according to a message shared with employees on Tuesday.

AI LIES EXPOSED: A Senate Republican accused Google and its AI of targeting conservatives with false allegations and fake news stories, including allegations of a sexual assault that never happened.

CHATBOT CRACKDOWN: Popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot platform Character.ai, widely used for role-playing and creative storytelling with virtual characters, announced Wednesday that users under 18 will no longer be able to engage in open-ended conversations with its virtual companions starting Nov. 24.

AI PROOF: There is growing concern among today's workforce that they will be swiftly replaced by artificial intelligence as the technology, which has touched nearly every corner of the economy, continues to advance. But experts argue that the adoption of the technology won't be the same across all industries, meaning not every job will be impacted the same way, according to the World Economic Forum. To better characterize the situation, the organization likened AI to a college student who had access to all the old exams and study guides.

REAL WORLD ROADS: A new safety evaluation shows the Kodiak Driver, an autonomous system from Kodiak AI, tied for the top safety score among more than 1,000 commercial fleets run by human drivers. The evaluation came from Nauto, Inc., creator of the Visually Enhanced Risk Assessment, or VERA Score. This system uses AI to measure fleet safety on a scale of 1 to 100.

DIGITAL DANGER: Heartbroken parents are demanding justice after artificial intelligence (AI) "companion" chatbots allegedly groomed, manipulated and encouraged their children to take their own lives — prompting bipartisan outrage in Congress and a new bill that could potentially hold big tech accountable for minors' safety on their platforms.

EXPANDING REACH: Chip giant Nvidia on Tuesday announced new partnerships with tech and telecommunications companies in efforts to advance artificial intelligence (AI)infrastructure and operationalize AI capabilities.

RACE TO WIN: PayPal on Tuesday became the first payments platform to embed its digital wallet into OpenAI's ChatGPT. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company climbed in Tuesday morning trading after the company announced that it is going to adopt the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) to expand payments and commerce in ChatGPT, allowing ChatGPT users to be able to check out instantly using PayPal.

DEFAMATION SUIT: Conservative activist Robby Starbuck is suing Google after the tech giant's AI tools allegedly linked him to false accusations of sexual assault, child rape and financial exploitation, among others.

DIGITAL DECEPTION: Artificial intelligence is helping workers create fake expense receipts, according to a recent report. A slew of AI-generated receipts have been submitted to employers thanks to new image generation models from companies like Google and OpenAI, the Financial Times reported.

TECH SHAKE-UP: Chegg Inc., a Santa Clara-based online learning platform, said Monday it will cut about 45% of its workforce – roughly 388 employees – as it confronts what it calls "the new realities of AI and reduced traffic from Google to content publishers."

GONE GROK: Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, launched its early version of Grokipedia Monday, which is said to be an AI-generated encyclopedia to compete with Wikipedia. The billionaire Tesla founder, who has long criticized Wikipedia for what he calls "editorial bias," previously described Grokipedia as a more "truthful and independent alternative."

PROGRAMMING HOPE: Artificial intelligence is stepping into the fight against cancer — and, according to Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel, it could be a game-changer. On the Monday episode of "Fox & Friends," Siegel said AI is already transforming the way doctors detect and treat cancer, and could lead to real cures within the next decade.

EYES ON YOU: Your phone is full of photos you've never posted, moments you meant to share but never got around to. That's exactly what Facebook wants to change. It now uses Meta AI to spot hidden gems in your camera roll, polish them, and create simple collages you can share. You take the pictures, and Facebook helps turn them into easy, ready-to-share memories. No design skills required.

DIGITAL DOMINANCE: The United States must win the global race for AI domination against China. Our success depends on thriving innovation and robust investment – two integral pieces of our national battle plan. But the third component of victory can’t be overlooked: The U.S. urgently needs even better internet infrastructure. If we don’t extend our advantage in 21st-century connectivity, we will lose the fight for global AI leadership.

SECURITY SLIP: Police officers swarmed a 16-year-old high school student last week after an artificial intelligence (AI) gun detection system mistakenly flagged his bag of chips as a firearm, leaving officials and students shaken. Student Taki Allen was waiting for his ride at Kenwood High School in Essex, Maryland, last Monday when he placed an empty bag of chips in his pocket, according to WMAR-2 News. Moments later, police officers suddenly surrounded him, ordering him to the ground and handcuffing him, the local station reported.

