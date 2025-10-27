Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health

Cancer cures could be in reach with cutting-edge medical tech, doctor predicts

Dr Marc Siegel says artificial intelligence is transforming cancer detection and personalized treatments

By Khloe Quill Fox News
close
Google president hopeful AI can be used to cure cancer Video

Google president hopeful AI can be used to cure cancer

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the possibility of artificial intelligence being used to cure cancer and his new book, 'The Miracles Among Us.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Artificial intelligence is stepping into the fight against cancer — and, according to Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel, it could be a game-changer. 

On the Monday episode of "Fox & Friends," Siegel said AI is already transforming the way doctors detect and treat cancer, and could lead to real cures within the next decade.

"I think in five to 10 years, we're going to start seeing a lot of cures," Siegel said, calling this moment in medical science "great news."

AI TOOLS COULD WEAKEN DOCTORS' SKILLS IN DETECTING COLON CANCER, STUDY SUGGESTS

"Artificial intelligence works two ways on cancer," Siegel said. "First, it helps you diagnose it before it even becomes cancer."

He pointed to an AI program out of Harvard called Sybil, which analyzes lung scans to identify areas that could later develop into cancer well before a radiologist could see them.

Health scientist in lab AI technology

AI is already being used in more ways than one to fight cancer, according to Dr. Marc Siegel (not pictured). (iStock)

"If AI finds the parts of the lungs that are troublesome, then radiologists can follow up and see this trouble spot is becoming worse," the doctor said.

STEALTH BREAST CANCER THAT HIDES FROM SCANS TARGETED IN BREAKTHROUGH TECH

The technology doesn’t stop there. Siegel also described how AI is also helping scientists tailor treatments to the individual, identifying "drug targets on the cancer molecule itself, which varies from one cancer patient to the next."

By matching the right drug to the right patient, AI could help deliver personalized therapies that dramatically improve survival rates, he added.

Doctor reviewing patient’s medical scans on monitors for early cancer detection.

Experts predict that AI could be used to help cure cancer within the decade. (iStock)

"AI will tell you this drug will work for this person and not for that one," Siegel predicted. "That will give cures to many different kinds of cancers over the next five to 10 years."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Previous research has explored the potential of AI to catch cancers at earlier stages. Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt referenced recent reporting on breast cancer detection, where AI can detect subtle irregularities that doctors might miss.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Siegel agreed, saying, "Using AI together with a great radiologist" can help find cancer "before it ever even becomes cancer."

Bible on a wooden table

Siegel said in the segment that belief and faith itself can also be healing, referencing his new book, "The Miracles Among Us." (iStock)

While much of the conversation centered on science, Siegel also spoke about faith and hope, which are two themes central to his new book, "The Miracles Among Us."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

He told Earhardt that belief itself can be healing.

"If you commune with people around you who have faith, and you understand that God is a stronger force … you can have less depression, less anxiety," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Quoting Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Siegel added that medicine and faith can work together.

"Doctors are the hands of God," he said. "They’ll work together with God to perform miracles that are almost impossible."

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

Close modal

Continue