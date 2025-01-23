Biotech CEO predicts 'revolutionary' steps toward curing cancer on horizon thanks to AI

SELLAS Life Sciences CEO Angelos Stergiou says his company is already on the cusp of a finalized leukemia vaccine, but another game-changer – personalized cancer vaccines – could be on the horizon, thanks to artificial intelligence.

"I think it's going to be a revolutionary decade in medicine and in clinical research," he said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

"Where AI comes into play is where it's going to allow us to do things expeditiously, and it's going to be more personalized. In other words, if you have a patient with a cancer, we can then use AI to do a genomic sequencing and, with the results, we can then either create a specific vaccine or treatment, or we can say this specific treatment will work for the patient."

How long will the technology take to develop? Stergiou predicts the first of the specialized vaccines could come within the next three to four years.

"It's very important to understand that if you put garbage into this algorithm, you'll get garbage out, so it's going to take a lot of effort by the medical community to really fit that data set appropriately, and it's going to be an ongoing evolutionary thing."

AI expert and "Some Future Day" author Mark Beckman, who also joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday, calls the AI revolution the "age of imagination."

Speaking to the hosts on the curvy couch, he noted Google's new AI research system, AMIE, which is designed to help find rare illnesses and serve as a co-pilot for physicians.

"They've done some research, and the ability to uncover these rare illnesses and diseases is at a very high level now, so doctors will be using that as a tool to help them diagnose."