7 back-to-school gadgets to help you focus

When school starts, it still feels like summer. These gadgets will combat the transition back to full-day classes in high school or college when the weather is still distracting. Jot down notes on a laptop, avoid cable clutter, and use an endless notepad to stay focused.

1. Inspiron 13 7390 2-in-1 ($1,200)

Let a little digital ink help you stay on task this fall. The Dell Inspiron 13 7390 lets you jot down notes in class using a stylus -- the screen has 1,048 levels of pressure pen sensitivity. The touch-enabled laptop folds into a “tent” so you can lean back and focus on the teacher.

2. Nomad Universal Kevlar Cable ($40)

Can a phone cable help you focus? Yes, if it has three connectors. You can quickly switch between an iPhone charger, Android phone charger, and a USB-C connection (the speedy format used with newer Android phone) -- all without fumbling for more cables.

3. Decibullz Black Diamond True Wireless Earbuds ($179)

These earbuds will help you tune out the world, and tune in to a recorded lecture or your favorite music. The main reason: They can be custom molded to your ears to make a secure, protected fit to reduce distractions. Plus, they sound amazing.

4. Brother INKvestment Tank MFC-J805DW Printer ($160)

High schoolers and college students still need a printer for homework and assignments. You can print with this model for an entire year without needing to replace the ink cartridges since it uses an internal ink tank. Doubles as a copier and holds 150 sheets in the tray.

5. Rocket Fusion ($37)

A digital notebook helps you focus because you won’t ever run out of paper. Once you jot down notes, make a task list, or create a calendar with the Fusion, you can wipe the page clean. Notes are all saved in the cloud for easy retrieval later.

6. Renogy Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station ($160)

Another great way to help you focus: Keeping your gadgets charged up and ready to use. The Renogy Phoenix 100 can re-charge a phone 6-8 times or a laptop once or twice. It’s about the size of an Amazon Echo speaker and weighs about 25 ounces.

7. Roland R-07 High Resolution Audio Recorder ($200)

Most kids know they can record audio on their phone during a class presentation, but the results are hit or miss. This high-end audio recorder is affordable, capture pristine audio, and allows you to easily offload the files to your laptop.