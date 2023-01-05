Expand / Collapse search
CES
Published

$3,300 self-driving stroller latest high-tech product for parents

Canadian stroller with hands-free navigation was given a CES 2023 Innovation Award

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
An artificially intelligent stroller with a hefty price tag is the latest innovation announced to aid parents. 

Canadian startup Glüxkind Technologies announced that it had been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree for its smart stroller "Ella." 

The product, with a purchase price starting at $3,300, includes environmental danger alerts, intelligent braking and 360-degree monitoring. 

In a press release, Glüxkind noted the stroller's ability to push and brake regardless of terrain and even when fully loaded with groceries and toys. 

A video shows the Ella stroller starting and stopping on the street and a sidewalk in time with parents and children

Babies are strapped into the stroller using a magnetic buckle and a five-point harness.

Glüxkind Technologies announced that it has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree for the smart stroller "Ella."

Glüxkind Technologies announced that it has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree for the smart stroller "Ella." (Glüxkind Technologies)

The seat and bassinet are also adaptable.

"With baby soothing features like Rock-My-Baby mode to help the little ones stay asleep or built in White Noise playback, Ella is there to give parents almost a nanny-like experience," the company said.

The Ella stroller's seat is adaptable.

The Ella stroller's seat is adaptable. (Glüxkind Technologies)

Smooth-rocking mimics the movements of the stroller to help a baby sleep longer and the white nose machine works to stop infants from crying and to help them fall asleep faster and longer, according to the Glüxkind website.

The companion app allows parents to adjust the volume and choose from a range of sounds. 

The Ella stroller is designed with baby soothing features like Rock-My-Baby mode.

The Ella stroller is designed with baby soothing features like Rock-My-Baby mode. (Glüxkind Technologies)

The Ella stroller also allows people to check on their child whenever they want, using the Glüxkind app and the Find-My-Baby feature.

To reserve a founder edition Ella, parents will need to shell out a refundable $200 deposit. 

Deliveries are expected to begin in April.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 