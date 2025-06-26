A $300M luxury doomsday bunker has AI doctors and robotic staff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As global uncertainty grows, many of the world's wealthiest individuals are looking beyond gated communities and private security teams.

Instead, they're turning to luxury doomsday bunkers that promise not just safety, but comfort and peace of mind. Traditional alarm systems and exclusive neighborhoods no longer feel sufficient.

For this group, the goal is to find a solution that covers every angle, offering privacy, advanced protection and a sense of normalcy, no matter what's happening above ground.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join.

THIS $1M 'FLINTSTONES'-STYLE HOME BUILT INTO ANCIENT RED ROCK COULD BE YOURS

Introducing Aerie: SAFE's bold new underground retreat

In the summer of 2026, SAFE , short for Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments, will open the doors to Aerie, a $300 million underground sanctuary near Washington, D.C. SAFE has made a name for itself by creating some of the world's most extravagant security features for private homes and yachts, but Aerie takes things to a whole new level. This isn't just a bunker. It's a private club where luxury and security come together, offering members a safe haven that doesn't compromise on style or amenities.

$750,000 APOCALYPSE SUV COMES WITH ITS OWN GAS MASK

The vision: A global network of secure luxury

Aerie is just the beginning. SAFE plans to expand this concept to 50 cities across the United States, with an eye on 1,000 affiliate locations worldwide. The idea is that members will always have access to a familiar, secure place to stay, no matter where their travels take them. It's about making sure that, even far from home, members can count on a consistent level of safety, privacy and comfort.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PERSONAL INFO FROM PEOPLE SEARCH SITES

SOLAR-POWERED ROOF WRAPS NEW MEGA MODERN OPERA HOUSE

What's life like inside Aerie?

Walking into Aerie, you'll find an environment that feels nothing like the cold, concrete bunkers you might expect. The residences are surrounded by fortified rock and protected by layers of biometric security, tactical mantras and SCIF-compliant spaces for total privacy.

The only above-ground feature is a rooftop penthouse, while everything else is tucked deep underground. Thanks to interactive walls and creative lighting, it feels like you're enjoying panoramic city views, even though you're far below the surface. Living spaces start at 2,000 square feet and can stretch to more than 20,000 square feet, with every detail customizable to the owner's preferences.

HOW SECURE IS MY PASSWORD? USE THIS TEST TO FIND OUT

TESLA'S CYBERTRUCK GETS A MILITARY MAKEOVER WITH A TACTICAL TWIST

Wellness and longevity: Health and medical amenities

Aerie isn't just about staying safe; it's about staying well. Each location features AI-powered medical suites called MediShield, which connect members to medical specialists around the clock and provide intensive care if needed. Naomi Corbi, SAFE's director of medical preparedness, says wellness is a top priority for many clients. That's why Aerie includes hyperbaric chambers for oxygen therapy, ice plunge rooms to help with recovery, IV therapy for hydration and immune support and even AI-powered massage rooms to keep residents feeling their best during extended stays underground.

Advanced technology and total privacy

Technology is at the heart of Aerie's approach to privacy and security. SAFE's systems give owners complete control over their environment, from tracking assets to spotting potential problems, even in homes with large, ever-changing staff. Every part of Aerie is designed to keep members' information and safety protected, so they can do business or unwind without worry.

What inspired Aerie?

Al Corbi, SAFE's founder, says the idea for Aerie came from clients who, even with fortified homes and yachts, felt exposed when traveling. The solution is a global network of bunkers where members can always find a secure, luxurious place to stay, no matter where they are. With features like blast-resistant walls, ballistic glass and rapid evacuation elevators, Aerie is built to handle everything from civil unrest to the most extreme emergencies.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The cost of membership and customization

Joining Aerie is not for the faint of wallet. Residences in the complex can cost up to $20 million each, depending on size and customization. The membership-based club offers a range of options, from individual suites to sprawling multi-level penthouses. The $300 million price tag for the first location reflects the scale and ambition of the project, and SAFE's plans for a global network mean that members are buying into a lifestyle and a worldwide safety net, not just a single property.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt's key takeaways

Aerie is blending high-end living with advanced wellness and top-tier security. As concerns about safety and stability continue to grow, Aerie's approach is likely to appeal to those who want to be ready for anything. For the ultra-wealthy, Aerie could soon become the ultimate address for peace of mind, exclusivity and a new kind of luxury living.

If price wasn't an issue, would you be open to living in a luxury underground bunker with all the comforts and security you could want? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover

Follow Kurt on his social channels

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.