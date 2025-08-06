$12K EV that could change everything

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Electric vehicles often grab headlines for innovation, but they rarely get credit for affordability. That's where Chinese automaker BYD is flipping the script.

The company introduced the Atto 1 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, and it's turning heads for all the right reasons. Priced at around $12,000, this fully electric hatchback offers modern features, urban-ready performance, and a price tag that could finally bring EVs to the masses.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

THIS EV HAS A FACE, AND IT TALKS BACK WITH AI

Atto 1's features and affordable EV performance

The Atto 1 may fall into the budget category, but it delivers solid specs for city driving. It produces 55 kilowatts, or about 75 horsepower, along with 100 pound-feet of torque. Its top speed is 80 miles per hour, and it accelerates from zero to 30 miles per hour in just under five seconds. These numbers won't blow anyone away at the track, but they hit the sweet spot for daily use.

The standard version comes with a 30.08-kilowatt-hour Blade battery, which gives the car a range of up to 186 miles under the NEDC testing cycle. Drivers looking for a bit more distance can opt for the long-range model. That version features a 38.88-kilowatt-hour battery and extends the range to about 236 miles. Even with the larger battery, the car remains affordable at roughly $14,500.

Charging the Atto 1 is straightforward. It supports AC charging at speeds up to 6.6 kilowatts. It also accepts DC fast charging, with the base model charging at 30 kilowatts and the extended-range version charging at 40 kilowatts. Each version includes a vehicle-to-load system, so you can power small devices using the car's battery if needed.

Inside the Atto 1: Compact electric car with smart comfort

Despite its price, the Atto 1 delivers more than the bare essentials. It comes equipped with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. You'll also get wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth phone-as-key functionality, and automatic LED headlights. Keyless entry, start, and NFC digital key compatibility add to the convenience, while single-zone air conditioning and four built-in speakers round out the cabin experience.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

If you upgrade to the long-range version, you'll notice a few more touches that make daily driving feel smoother. It features a powered driver's seat, wireless charging for your phone, and a steering wheel that adjusts for both height and reach. Even small conveniences, like a one-touch power window with pinch protection, make it feel like a more premium vehicle.

In terms of size, the Atto 1 measures just under 156 inches long and about 68 inches wide. That makes it slightly larger than the Mitsubishi Mirage but still smaller than a Toyota Yaris. Unlike either of those gas-powered models, the Atto 1 is fully electric and built with clean transportation in mind.

Why BYD's Atto 1 EV launch is perfectly timed for global buyers

The Atto 1's release comes as major automakers begin ramping up their own EV efforts in Asia. Toyota, which controls roughly 30 percent of the Indonesian car market, has already announced plans to begin producing electric vehicles in the country by the end of 2025. BYD's decision to launch an affordable EV now reflects a different strategy, offering a real, driveable solution that doesn't force buyers to wait years or spend a fortune.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

For people around the world, access to a private vehicle means independence. Many of those people also want to transition away from internal combustion engines, but cost remains a major barrier. That's where the Atto 1 could make a global impact. It provides a realistic way for people to go electric without breaking their budget or sacrificing comfort.

What this means for you

If a car like the Atto 1 enters the U.S. market, it could change the game for everyday drivers. First time buyers, students, and city dwellers looking for a compact, clean, and connected ride might finally have an option that fits both their lifestyle and their wallet. The Atto 1 may not drive itself or hit 200 miles per hour, but it's designed to handle real-world needs with style and reliability.

Kurt's key takeaways

Electric cars won't truly change the world unless they become accessible. That means more than just flashy features or long ranges. It means building EVs that people can actually afford and use every day. BYD's Atto 1 might not dominate the luxury market, but it hits a far more important target, putting electric vehicles within reach for more people, in more places, right now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you could buy a fully electric car with real tech and solid range for under $13,000, would you take the leap? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.