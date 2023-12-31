10 apps that will help make your New Year’s resolutions a reality

As we enter 2024, many of us have some goals and resolutions that we want to achieve in the new year. Whether it’s to improve our health, learn a new skill, or read more books, we all have something that we want to accomplish. But sometimes, it can be hard to stick to our resolutions and make them a reality. We might lose motivation, get distracted, or feel overwhelmed by the challenges that we face.

That’s why we're here to help. We’ve compiled a list of apps that will help you make your New Year’s resolutions a reality. These apps are designed to help you with different aspects of your life, such as your mind, body, finances, and hobbies. They will also provide you with guidance, feedback, and support along the way. So, without further ado, here are 10 apps that will help you achieve your goals in the new year.

1) Headspace to strengthen your mind

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

The Headspace app can help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions of practicing mindfulness and meditation. You can access hundreds of tailored sessions, courses, and exercises for various topics, such as stress, sleep, focus, and happiness. Headspace can help you improve your mental health and well-being in 2024. You can try Headspace for free for 10 days and cancel anytime. Headspace offers discounts for students, educators, and health care professionals.

2) Duolingo to learn a new language

iPhone: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

If your New Year's resolution is to learn a new language or improve your existing skills, the Duolingo app can help you accomplish your goals. With this app, you can set your own goals and track your progress as you learn from over 40 languages, including Spanish, French, Japanese, and more. Duolingo makes learning enjoyable and effortless with bite-sized lessons, games, and stories that fit your schedule and level. You can also use Duolingo for free with some limitations, such as ads, fewer lessons, and no offline access.

3) Serial Reader to read more books in less time

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

If one of your New Year’s resolution goals is to read more books, you might want to check out Serial Reader, a mobile app that delivers bite-sized portions of books to your phone every day. The app lets you choose from over 700 classic books, from "Pride and Prejudice" to "War and Peace," and sends you a 10-minute portion of the book every day. You can read at your own pace, adjust the font size and theme, and sync your progress across devices. You can also earn achievements and badges as you complete books and challenge yourself to read more.

Serial Reader is a great way to discover new books, revisit old favorites, or catch up on the classics you’ve always wanted to read. It’s also a fun and easy way to make reading a habit and a part of your daily routine. You can start reading for free, or upgrade to Serial Reader Premium to unlock more features, such as offline reading, highlighting, notes, and more.

iPhone: 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

If your New Year's resolution is to learn and master musical instruments or vocals the Yousician app can help you do just that. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, you can find the right lessons and songs for you. You can also practice with real-time feedback, track your progress, and challenge yourself with new goals. The app supports guitar, piano, ukulele, bass, and singing. You can choose from various genres, styles, and levels of difficulty.

The app is free to download and use, but it has some limitations. You can only access a limited number of lessons and songs per day, and you can only use one instrument at a time. If you want to unlock unlimited access to all the features and content, you need to subscribe to the premium plan.

5) Fitness Buddy to help get in shape

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 3.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Fitness Buddy is a mobile app that can help you achieve your fitness goals in 2024. Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, or improve your health, Fitness Buddy has everything you need to get started and stay motivated. You can choose from over 4000 exercises, 1000 workouts, and 75 training plans, or create your own custom routine. You can also track your calories, macros, and water intake, and sync your data with other fitness apps and devices. Fitness Buddy also provides you with tips, videos, and articles from experts and coaches to help you learn new skills and techniques. You can download Fitness Buddy for free, but you can also upgrade to Fitness Buddy Premium to unlock more features, such as HD videos, advanced stats, and unlimited access to all content.

6) QUITNOW to kick the smoking habit

iPhone: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

If one of your New Year’s resolution goals is to quit smoking, you might want to try QUITNOW, a mobile app that helps you break free from nicotine addiction. QUITNOW is an app that tracks your progress, shows you how much money you save, and rewards you with achievements and health benefits as you quit smoking. You can also join a community of over 2 million quitters, chat with other users, and get support and advice from experts and coaches. QUITNOW is a free app, but you can upgrade to QUITNOW PRO to access more features, such as personalized plans, motivational quotes, and advanced stats.

7) Todoist to help organize tasks and goals

iPhone: 5.0 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

Todoist is a mobile app that can help you organize your life and achieve your New Year’s resolutions in 2024. Todoist lets you create tasks, projects, and subtasks, and assign them due dates, priorities, and labels. You can also sync your tasks across devices, collaborate with others, and integrate with other apps and services. Todoist also gives you feedback, reminders, and statistics to help you stay motivated and productive. Todoist is free to download, but you can upgrade to Todoist Premium, or Todoist Business, to access more features, such as comments, attachments, filters, and templates.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android : 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

The YNAB app is a great mobile app for helping you create a budget, plan your spending, and save more money in 2024. YNAB lets you connect your bank accounts, credit cards, and loans, and track your transactions and balances. You can also set goals, assign categories, and prioritize your expenses. YNAB also provides you with reports, feedback, and coaching to help you improve your financial skills and habits. YNAB is not free, but you can get a 34-day free trial to use the app.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.2 stars (at time of publishing)

Skillshare is a great app for helping you keep your New Year’s resolution of learning something new. You can discover new passions, hobbies, and interests with the app. You can access thousands of online classes on various topics, such as photography, design, business, and more. You can also watch videos, do projects, and get feedback from experts and peers. The app also offers live sessions, workshops, and challenges to keep you motivated and engaged. The app is perfect for anyone who wants to learn something new, explore their creativity, or advance their career.

The app is free to download and use, but it has some limitations. You can only watch a limited number of classes and videos per month, and you can’t access the premium features and content. If you want to unlock unlimited access to all the classes, videos, and features, you need to subscribe to the premium plan.

10) Lumosity to sharpen your brain

iPhone: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to improve your cognitive skills and mental fitness? Well, then the Lumosity app might be worth downloading. Lumosity is a brain training app that offers personalized and adaptive exercises that challenge your memory, attention, speed, flexibility, and problem-solving abilities. You can track your progress and compare your results with others. Lumosity also provides insights and tips on how to optimize your brain health and performance. Whether you want to sharpen your mind, boost your productivity, or have fun, Lumosity could be the app for you. Lumosity has different subscription plans to suit your needs and budget. You can try Lumosity for free for 7 days and cancel anytime.

Kurt's key takeaways

These are some of the apps that can help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions and make 2024 your best year yet. The most important thing is to stay committed, consistent, and positive, and you will see the results you want. Remember, you have the power to change your life for the better, and these 10 apps are here to help you along the way. I wish you all the best and hope you have a wonderful new year.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.