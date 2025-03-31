Yankees World Series champ Brett Gardner pays tribute to late son in obituary after death in Costa Rica

New York Yankees World Series champion Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica released an obituary for their late son Miller on Saturday after he died at age 14 during a vacation in Costa Rica.

The family shared details of the upcoming funeral and reflected on his life in the obituary, which was published in the Charleston Post and Courier.

"The void Miller's passing leaves in the hearts of his family, friends, teammates, teachers, coaches and others will be felt for years. The Gardner family will forever cherish the places they visited, the people they met, the friends they made, and the memories they created together," the obituary read.

"Miller's time here with them was brief but his spirit will carry on forever through those who were impacted by the way he lived."

The obituary also highlighted Miller's reputation as a star athlete and honor student at Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville, South Carolina. He was an active honor roll student who excelled in football and baseball, all while wearing jersey No. 11, which his father wore with the Yankees.

Brett Gardner played for the Yankees from 2008-2021, and was part of organization's last World Series championship in 2009. Gardner is one of the few former Yankees to have been teammates with Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, and then Aaron Judge many years later.

The Yankees themselves paid tribute to the late teenager son of former outfielder before their 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day. The team observed a moment of silence before the first pitch and displayed a photo of Miller on the team’s video board.

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner," the team said in a statement Sunday. "Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.

"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time.

"May Miller rest in peace."

Marisel Rodriguez Solis, the head of press for Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ), told Fox News the investigation has shifted to possible food poisoning as the most likely cause, but asphyxiation has not been ruled out.

The results from the forensic and pathology tests could take between one to four months.

The Gardner family stayed at the Arenas Del Mar hotel in Manuel Antonio and ate at an Italian restaurant at a nearby hotel on March 20. All four family members began to feel sick by 11 p.m. where they were staying.

The Arenas Del Mar hotel called a doctor to give them medicine to help with the stomach issues. The next morning, Miller Gardner was found dead with traces of vomit.

Costa Rican authorities were still investigating the cause of death.

