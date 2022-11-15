Yankees re-sign key piece, adding intrigue to Aaron Judge decision

The New York Yankees have reportedly re-signed All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a multi-year contract.

Rizzo's deal is a two-year, $34 million pact to return to the Bronx with a third-year club option, according to multiple reports. If the Yankees don't exercise that club option for the 2025 season, Rizzo has a $6 million buyout.

So, in total, it's $40 million guaranteed for the sweet-swinging lefty.

New York had previously extended a qualifying offer of $19.65 million for this season to Rizzo, an easy procedural move for the Yankees, but he declined it.

Last offseason, he signed with the Yankees on a two-year deal worth $32 million with a player opt-out option, which he exercised.

The Yankees acquired Rizzo during the 2021 campaign in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in hopes he would help them reach the World Series. They fell short in the AL wild-card game against the Boston Red Sox.

But Rizzo fit in right away with the ballclub. He quickly became a leader in the clubhouse alongside another highly-coveted free agent the Yankees are hoping to re-sign.

Rizzo's relationship with Aaron Judge is a close one, making this quick return an intriguing one in the sweepstakes underway to land the 2022 AL MVP hopeful. Rizzo was also known to say during the past season that if Judge re-signs with the Yankees, they should name him captain.

Many teams will be looking to court Judge in the weeks and months to come before he makes his highly-anticipated decision. With Rizzo back with the Yankees, it's certainly a plus when Judge considers his own return.

Rizzo, 33, was expected to have options as well. The Athletic reported the Houston Astros viewed him as a top option at first base. Ultimately, it appears Rizzo had his heart set on where he'd like to spend his 13th and 14th seasons in MLB.

Rizzo is coming off a season during which he tied his career-high in homers (32) while knocking in 75 runs with a .224/.338/.480 slash line in 130 games. The Yankees also love his Gold Glove at first base.

In his one-plus seasons so far with New York, Rizzo has produced 40 homers, 96 RBI, a .338 on-base percentage and a .804 OPS.