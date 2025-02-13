Yankees prospect taken to hospital due to allergic reaction at spring training

A New York Yankees minor league team had a health scare before their first spring training practice for pitchers and catchers.

Non-roster pitcher Eric Reyzelman was hospitalized due to an allergic reaction. Reyzelman, 23, was taken to a hospital in Tamoa, Florida, in an ambulance around 10 a.m. ET to assist a person with a respiratory issue, per NorthJersey.com.

Reyzelman’s reaction was apparently related to a peanut allergy, per the report. "He’ll be kept overnight for observation, and we’ll have another update likely (Thursday)," Yankees team spokesperson Jason Zillo said via NJ.com.

The team did not announce what caused Reyzelman’s reaction, with Zillo saying there is "uncertainty."

Reyzelman received an invitation to Yankees spring training as a non-roster player after dominating the minor leagues last year. With a fastball that touches up to 99 miles per hour, Reyzelman had a 1.16 ERA across three levels of minor league baseball across 38.2 innings.

In 15.1 innings with the Florida Complex League Yankees in rookie ball and the High-A Hudson Valley Renegade’s, Reyzelman gave up just four hits and struck out a whopping 26 batters.

In Double-A with the Somerset Patriots, Reyzelman continued to dominate as he gave up just five earned runs and 14 hits in 23.1 innings. He continued to rack up the strikeouts, ringing up 37 hitters via strikeouts.

The Yankees bullpen is set up to be one of the best in the league, leaving Reyzelman a slim chance at best to make the opening day roster.

The team acquired two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers to pair with playoff star Luke Weaver in the back end of their bullpen.

In addition to Williams and Weaver, the Yankees also have Ian Hamilton, Tim Hill, Mark Leiter Jr., Jonathan Loáisiga and Fernando Cruz to fill-out their bullpen.

Opening Day is just about a month and a half away, when the Yankees host the Brewers on March 27.

