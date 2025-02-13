Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Yankees

Yankees prospect taken to hospital due to allergic reaction at spring training

Eric Reyzelman was at Yankees spring training as a non-roster invite

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New York Yankees minor league team had a health scare before their first spring training practice for pitchers and catchers. 

Non-roster pitcher Eric Reyzelman was hospitalized due to an allergic reaction. Reyzelman, 23, was taken to a hospital in Tamoa, Florida, in an ambulance around 10 a.m. ET to assist a person with a respiratory issue, per NorthJersey.com

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Yankees logo

A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Reyzelman’s reaction was apparently related to a peanut allergy, per the report. "He’ll be kept overnight for observation, and we’ll have another update likely (Thursday)," Yankees team spokesperson Jason Zillo said via NJ.com.

The team did not announce what caused Reyzelman’s reaction, with Zillo saying there is "uncertainty."

Reyzelman received an invitation to Yankees spring training as a non-roster player after dominating the minor leagues last year. With a fastball that touches up to 99 miles per hour, Reyzelman had a 1.16 ERA across three levels of minor league baseball across 38.2 innings. 

ALEX BREGMAN FINALLY FINDS NEW HOME IN RED SOX AFTER STRENUOUS FREE AGENCY: REPORTS

Eric Reyzelman throws pitch

LSU pitcher Eric Reyzelman, #22, pitches as the Kentucky Wildcats take on LSU Tigers during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (IMAGN)

In 15.1 innings with the Florida Complex League Yankees in rookie ball and the High-A Hudson Valley Renegade’s, Reyzelman gave up just four hits and struck out a whopping 26 batters.

In Double-A with the Somerset Patriots, Reyzelman continued to dominate as he gave up just five earned runs and 14 hits in 23.1 innings. He continued to rack up the strikeouts, ringing up 37 hitters via strikeouts.

The Yankees bullpen is set up to be one of the best in the league, leaving Reyzelman a slim chance at best to make the opening day roster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Devin Williams celebrates

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams, #38, reacts after pitching in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. (Benny Sieu-Imagn Images)

The team acquired two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers to pair with playoff star Luke Weaver in the back end of their bullpen. 

In addition to Williams and Weaver, the Yankees also have Ian Hamilton, Tim Hill, Mark Leiter Jr., Jonathan Loáisiga and Fernando Cruz to fill-out their bullpen. 

Opening Day is just about a month and a half away, when the Yankees host the Brewers on March 27.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.