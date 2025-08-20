Yankees make history with remarkable home run showing in win over Rays

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s a reason the New York Yankees are called the Bronx Bombers.

In their 13-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees swatted nine home runs. They became the first team in MLB history to have multiple games with nine or more homers, according to baseball journalist Sarah Langs.

The other time came earlier this season, when the Yankees hit nine home runs in a 20-9 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29.

The Yankees jumped on Rays starter Shane Baz immediately.

Aaron Judge demolished a 92-mph cutter 429 feet into the batter’s eye in center field for a 1-0 lead.

It was Judge’s 40th home run of the season and the fourth time in his career he had reached the mark. Judge became the fourth Yankee with at least four 40-homer seasons, joining Babe Ruth (11), Lou Gehrig (5) and Mickey Mantle (4).

Left fielder Cody Bellinger followed Judge and crushed another 92-mph cutter 381 feet over the right-field wall to make it 2-0.

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton then joined the home run barrage, smoking a 99-mph fastball 386 feet over the right-center field wall to extend the lead to 3-0.

Judge, Bellinger and Stanton hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs marked the third time the Yankees have done so this season. They became the first team in major league history to hit three consecutive first-inning homers three times in one season (also March 29 and April 29 against the Baltimore Orioles).

In the second inning, Yankees third baseman Jose Caballero homered against his former team, a two-run shot that made it 5-0.

The Rays answered with two runs in the bottom half of the second inning, but the Yankees responded right away in the top of the third inning. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. ripped an 85-mph curveball 382 feet into the right-field seats for a 6-2 lead.

Stanton added his second homer of the night in the fourth inning, a three-run blast off reliever Ian Seymour that stretched the lead to 9-2.

Catcher Ben Rice went back-to-back with Stanton as he added a solo shot to make it 10-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Bellinger clubbed his second homer, a two-run shot, pushing the lead to 12-2.

Caballero capped the night in the ninth inning with his second homer of the game, and the Yankees’ ninth home run of the game, with a solo blast that made it 13-3.

The Yankees (68-57) won their fourth straight game and will look to extend their streak Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. ET when they face the Rays (61-65) in the finale of the two-game series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

