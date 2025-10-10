Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees fan throws can at Vladimir Guerrero Jr's family before elimination: report

Guerrero hit .529 against the Yankees in the ALDS

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published | Updated
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a thorn in the New York Yankees' side since day one, but in the postseason, he took his performance up several notches.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger hit .529 in their American League Division Series win over their AL East rival, taking his already elite game to a new level.

However, as the Yankees were on the brink of elimination Wednesday, a fan was caught on video throwing a can at a group of people, at least two of whom were wearing Guerrero's jersey.

Vlad Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees during Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

The group can be seen yelling toward a fan in the rows behind them before a can comes flying into the shot. Several people then walked up the stairs, but order seemed to be restored before things got really ugly.

According to longtime Latino baseball writer Hector Gomez, the group that had the can thrown at them included members of Guerrero's family.

Vladdy Jr hits home run

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a grand slam in the fourth inning during Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre. (Kevin Sousa/Imagn Images)

"Fans attacked Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s family members with plastic bottles," Gomez wrote in his post.

Guerrero has said in the past he would never play for the Yankees, citing "personal" reasons that "[go] back with my family."

The Yankees were once thought to be set to sign his father, a Hall of Famer, ahead of the 2004 season, but they brought in Gary Sheffield instead.

Vladdy celebrates hit

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after a single in the third inning against the New York Yankees during Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre.  (Kevin Sousa/Imagn Images)

The Blue Jays await the winner of Game 5 between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners to see whom they will host for the first game of the ALCS on Sunday, as the Yankees' championship drought now spans 16 years.

