New York Yankees
Published

Yankees fan snatches fly ball from Athletics outfielder; umpires rule it home run

The Yankees know all about fan interference

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
The New York Yankees scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in their third-straight win, but they got some help from the Bronx faithful.

With men on the corners and two outs, Harrison Bader drove a pitch toward the infamous short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. 

Oakland Athletics outfielder JJ Bleday leaped for the catch, but he came away empty-handed.

A fan with a glove snagged the ball from the right fielder, and the fan left with a souvenir home run baseball.

Fan interference

Oakland Athletics center fielder JJ Bleday leaps at the wall but is unable to catch a ball hit by the New York Yankees' Harrison Bader during the first inning of a game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Umpires initially called it a home run, but everybody in the stadium knew there was a chance it could be called back. When umpires reviewed it, they found no conclusive evidence of fan interference, so the home run stood.

MLB rules state that if a fan reaches onto the field of play to touch a ball in flight, the batter shall be declared out. But fans do not have to let fielders make the play, as long as they do not reach over the railing.

Harrison Bader after home run

Harrison Bader of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run during a game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium May 10, 2023, in New York, N.Y. (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

The Yankees were beneficiaries of the most infamous fan interference of all time in Game 1 of the ALDS when Derek Jeter and Jeffrey Maier became forever linked.

Jeter hit a drive to right field, Maier snatched it right out of Tony Tarasco's glove and a clearly missed call tied the game for the Yankees. The Yankees won that game, that series and the World Series.

Bader, Rizzo and LeMahieu

Harrison Bader (22) of the New York Yankees celebrates his first-inning three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics with teammates Anthony Rizzo (48) and DJ LeMahieu (26) at Yankee Stadium May 10, 2023, in the Bronx, N.Y.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Bader's home run would not have left the yard at any of MLB's other 29 ballparks. The Yanks won the game, 11-3, to sweep the lowly A's.