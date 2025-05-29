Yankees fan jukes out security on field before being handcuffed, catches it on camera

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York Yankees fan did his best to evade security while running on the field, and he caught it all on his phone.

In the bottom of the seventh with his Bronx Bombers up 1-0 (the same score they'd win by) against the Los Angeles Angels, a fan pulled off a bold strategy by rushing onto the field of play.

The fan, wearing a pinstriped Aaron Judge jersey, sprinted from center to right field and even managed to juke security in the process right in front of right fielder Cody Bellinger.

He appeared to record the ordeal on his phone, and hopped back into the stands, thinking he was scot-free.

But that only lasted so long as security dragged him back onto the warning track and apprehended him. He left the field in cuffs, assisted by security.

The fan missed the Yankees winning their 16th game in their last 20 contests as they took a seven-game lead in the American League East.

Clarke Schmidt allowed four hits over six sharp innings, and Ian Hamilton, Tim Hill and Mark Leiter got the final nine outs to preserve the shutout.

The lone run of the game came on an Anthony Volpe sac fly.

Yankees starting pitchers have a major league-best 2.54 ERA over their last 39 games and have limited opponents to no more than one run in 22 of those outings.

New York is 35-20, which is the third-best record in the league, and their AL East lead is the largest in baseball.

The Yanks have also won five in a row and nine of their last 10. They now face a three-game set in a World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated them in five games in the Fall Classic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

