Yankees' Aaron Judge pulls out of MLB All-Star Game over toe injury

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been out of the lineup with a toe injury since the beginning of June, and even as he was selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game, he announced Sunday he will not be participating.

Judge wrote in a series of tweets he will take the mid-summer break to focus on rehabbing from his injury.

"I wanted to take the time to say thank you to all the fans who voted me in as a starter for the 2023 All-Star game in Seattle," he tweeted. "I feel truly blessed to be included in this group of outstanding players- it is an honor to be among those names. Unfortunately, I will not be making the trip to Seattle."

"I plan to take this time to heal and rehab so I can get back on the field for my team and all of you. Again, I can’t thank the fans of MLB enough- you are all a huge part of what makes this game so great, and I cannot wait to get back out there."

Judge crashed into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium on June 3 and injured his toe in the process. It was later revealed that he tore a ligament.

He suggested he would put off surgery until at least the offseason. He said a big part of his rehab will be regaining the ability to run at full speed.

"It doesn’t feel great," Judge said Tuesday.

"I don’t think it will ever feel normal. I can move around pretty well, but any injury, [it can bother you for] a year or two or three years. … You never know what it’s going to feel like."