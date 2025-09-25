Yankees' Aaron Judge joins exclusive club with Babe Ruth after historic night against White Sox

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has once again slugged his way into the history books.

Judge became the fourth player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs in four different seasons in the Yankees' 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Judge hit his 50th and 51st home runs of the season in the win.

Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa are the other three players to achieve the feat.

Judge, 33, hit his first home run of the game in the second inning with two runners on base. The two-time American League MVP jumped on White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon’s 97 mph sinker and deposited the 392-foot blast into the Yankees bullpen to put New York up 3-1.

"Obviously made a mistake to the best hitter in the game and punished me for it," Cannon said postgame. "He hits everything."

Judge’s second homer of the game came in the eighth inning. Center fielder Trent Grisham hit a two-run home run off White Sox relief pitcher Cam Booser, and Judge followed with a solo shot.

The Yankees captain crushed a 94 mph fastball 395 feet into the right-field seats to put the team up 8-1 in the eighth inning.

Judge went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a walk in the win, helping raise his major league-leading batting average to .328 on the season. The seven-time All-Star is in the midst of a heated AL MVP race with Cal Raleigh.

Judge is on track to become the tallest batting champion in big league history. He also has the top OPS at 1.136.

Despite his incredible success, Judge has no plans to reflect on it anytime soon.

"If you sit back and admire it, then you’re going to stop your momentum," Judge said after the game. "Hopefully I have a long career here and we do some special things that we can talk about at the end."

The Yankees have won seven of eight, moving a season-high 22 games over .500 and getting to 90 wins for the seventh time in the last eight full seasons.

The Yankees, who hadn't been in first place since before play on July 3, are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays atop the AL East with four games left — though the Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker. Toronto led by five games with 11 remaining but has lost six of seven.

The Yankees (90-68) will look to sweep their three-game series with the White Sox (58-100) on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

