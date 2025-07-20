Wyndham Clark responds to Oakmont Country Club ban following destructive locker room incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oakmont Country Club made the decision to ban PGA Tour pro Wyndham Clark from playing on its course after damaging the locker room at this year’s U.S. Open.

While Clark hopes to return to the historic Pennsylvania club, he understands the ban in place.

"That’s up to them," Clark said, via ESPN, after finishing his final round at Royal Portrush in The Open on Sunday. "I really don’t know. I would hope so. It’s a fantastic course and place, but that’s up to them.

"I did something awful, and I’m really sorry for it. Hopefully, they have it in their heart to forgive me, and maybe in the future I’ll be able to play there."

John Lunch, Oakmont Country Club president, sent a letter to members before The Open began in Northern Ireland saying that Clark was banned following discussions with the United States Golf Association (USGA) as well as the club board.

"Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior," Lynch’s letter read, per ESPN. "Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property.

"This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board."

The letter also noted that Clark could be permitted to play at Oakmont again if he pays for the damages he made, makes a "meaningful contribution" to a charity selected by the OCC Board, and undergoes counseling and/or anger management therapy.

Clark said he has seen the requirements, and has reached out about them.

"Obviously, it's a no-brainer to pay for the damages. That was a given," Clark said. "Then, obviously all the apologies, and I want to give back to the community because I hurt a great place in Pittsburgh, so I wanted to do anything I can to show them that what happened there was not a reflection of who I am and won't happen again."

Meanwhile, Clark did say he was "hoping it was going to be private" instead of seeing a letter being sent to all Oakmont members.

It will be quite some time until Oakmont hosts a major again, as it’s scheduled to be the home of the 2033 U.S. Open. That will also be the final year of Clark’s 10-year exemption for the tournament after winning it at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.

Clark posted a 6-under 65 on Sunday to finish out his major tournament schedule this season, finishing 11-under to tie fourth at Royal Portrush.

