Wyndham Clark admits he 'made a mistake,' expresses regret over US Open locker room tirade

Wyndham Clark’s frustration about missing the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open boiled over in the locker room.

Clark and other top pro golfers had a rough go at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

The course's notoriously challenging conditions prompted Clark to unleash his fury on the lockers in the famed clubhouse.

On Thursday, the 2023 U.S. Open champion addressed his actions.

"Yeah, I mean, I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened," Clark said Thursday at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut when asked to comment on what transpired in the Oakmont locker room.

"But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up."

A photo surfaced on social media last week showing damaged doors of multiple lockers.

J.J. Spaun, this year's U.S. Open winner, finished the tournament at 1-under par. No other competitor managed to finish under par after 72 holes.

While Clark has experienced some special moments in his career, the 31-year-old's last nine months have largely been disappointing. He had just one top 10 finish during that span and dropped to No. 27 in golf's world rankings.

Clark ended the opening round at the Travelers Championship on Thursday with a 64.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

