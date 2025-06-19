Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S. Open Golf

Wyndham Clark admits he 'made a mistake,' expresses regret over US Open locker room tirade

Clark missed the cut last week at the US Open

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wyndham Clark’s frustration about missing the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open boiled over in the locker room.

Clark and other top pro golfers had a rough go at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. 

The course's notoriously challenging conditions prompted Clark to unleash his fury on the lockers in the famed clubhouse.

On Thursday, the 2023 U.S. Open champion addressed his actions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wyndham Clark reads putt

Wyndham Clark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open. (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

"Yeah, I mean, I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened," Clark said Thursday at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut when asked to comment on what transpired in the Oakmont locker room.

2025 U.S. OPEN PURSE, PRIZE MONEY: PAYOUTS AND WINNINGS

"But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up."

Wyndham Clark swings

Wyndham Clark plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the U.S. Open. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

A photo surfaced on social media last week showing damaged doors of multiple lockers.

J.J. Spaun, this year's U.S. Open winner, finished the tournament at 1-under par. No other competitor managed to finish under par after 72 holes.

Wyndham Clark looks on

Wyndham Clark before teeing off on the 14th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C., May 18, 2025. (Aaron Doster/Imagn Images)

While Clark has experienced some special moments in his career, the 31-year-old's last nine months have largely been disappointing. He had just one top 10 finish during that span and dropped to No. 27 in golf's world rankings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark ended the opening round at the Travelers Championship on Thursday with a 64.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.