JJ Spaun wins 2025 US Open with incredible back-nine capped by 64-foot birdie putt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

J.J. Spaun has powered through the tough course conditions, terrible weather and heat of competition to win the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday.

Spaun, who turned pro in 2012 and has just one PGA Tour win under his belt, has captured his first major of his career at a course that consumed some of the game's biggest stars.

He did so in dramatic fashion, too, as Spaun closed the door with a birdie at the 18th, a long, winding putt from 64 feet to secure the victory. It was the longest putt made by anyone in the field over four rounds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Spaun shot 66-72-69-72 to finish his week as the only player under par at Oakmont.

Oakmont was as advertised this week, with some of the game’s best like Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and more struggling to find answers for its tough greens, thick roughs, and the pouring rain that came down on Sunday certainly didn’t help matters for those vying for the championship.

Golf’s toughest test this year, though, was tamed by Spaun on Thursday when he left as the field’s leader after 18 holes, shooting a 4-under 66. He returned on Friday and didn’t see the same results, going 2-over, but he certainly wasn’t out of it.

After posting a 1-under on Saturday, Spaun knew he was in position to make a run at his first-ever major, but Sunday’s start wasn’t at all what he had in mind.

FRENCH GOLFER VICTORY PEREZ MAKES HISTORY AT US OPEN WITH RARE ACE

Spaun had five bogeys in his first six holes, as he started to tumble down the leaderboard. In the past, Spaun has said he would be discouraged with this type of performance, but as he was righting his Sunday ship, a weather delay put a halt on play.

When he returned to the course, a different Spaun emerged. The back nine was truly his, shooting par on the first two holes before birdying Hole 12 and then Hole 14 to get his round to 3-over on the day.

At this point, multiple players were in the hunt, separated by a shot, if not tied on the leaderboard. Spaun gave one back with a bogey on 15, but he was money on Hole 17 and 18 with back-to-back birdies to seal the win.

While his putt on 18 was nothing short of incredible, Spaun’s drive on 17 landed perfectly short of the green and it rolled up for a chance at eagle. While he missed that putt, he would bury his next one just over three feet with a chance to win on 18.

Robert MacIntyre, the Scottish left-hander, was already in the clubhouse waiting intently for Spaun’s performance on his final hole of the weekend. MacIntyre’s 2-under 68 led him to a 1-over finish for the tournament. A bad hole from Spaun and the trophy could be his.

But cameras caught the moment MacIntyre watched Spaun nail the long putt on the 18th green, and he finished second for the tournament. The rounded out top 10 are as follows:

3rd: Viktor Hovland (+2)

T-4th: Cameron Young (+3)

T-4th: Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T-4th: Carlos Ortiz (+3)

T-4th: Sam Burns (+3)

T-8th: Jon Rahm (+4)

T-8th: Scottie Scheffler (+4)

T-10th: Ben Griffin (+5)

T-10th: Russell Henley (+5)

T-10th: Adam Scott (+5)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was a week that tested both physical and mental fortitude, and Spaun came out the victor of the talented group.

Spaun also completed his Father's Day with his daughters Emerson and Violet, as well as wife Melody, with a celebration at the 18th green.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.