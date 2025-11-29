WWE stars says bystander gave them middle finger in Los Angeles for driving Tesla

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recalled a dangerous incident in Los Angeles with a bystander, who was apparently upset they were driving a Tesla Cybertruck.

The pro wrestling couple appeared on a recent episode of "Something’s Burning" with comedian Bert Kreischer. Rollins said he "snapped" on a person who gave them the middle finger while he was driving the vehicle.

"I have a black Cybertruck, and in LA that's like you're the enemy," Rollins said. "We have a Model 3 or Y, whatever, too. Drive around in that thing and no one gives a s---. Elon (Musk) went absolutely nuts and I bought it like kind of right before that. I just really like the electric cars, I like the brand."

Lynch explained that they were "friends of the environment, not Elon," and everywhere they go in the Tesla, there is someone who is unhappy.

"This guy, I was driving my daughter to school. She (Becky) was in the back seat with (their daughter) Roux. This guy, this little guy, just walking his dog on the side of the road, we were just driving, I make this turn, and unwarranted, he just goes like this (sticks his middle finger up) Real tough, real tough guy with his little dog. And I was like, ‘Aw God.’ And she didn’t see it. I’m like, ‘Tell me to just keep driving, tell me to just keep driving.’ She was like, ‘Just drive. What happened? What’s going on?’ We started to turn away and I was like, ‘No.’

"I hit the brakes and I wrapped it back around, and I went up and found this guy, and I parked the car and got out and I just ran up to this guy and I’m like, ‘You don’t know who the f--- people are. You don’t know what people are going through. I’m just trying to take my goddamn daughter to school.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t know s--- about people.’ Then I started going in on him. I’m like, ‘I don’t agree with politics’ and this and that. And he tried to apologize."

Lynch said the person told them it was the car and not the people inside the car.

Tesla faced attacks earlier in the year as Musk aligned with President Donald Trump once the president was inaugurated for the second time.

Tesla dealerships across the globe were met with protests and violence before things cooled down.

Rollins, the former world heavyweight champion, has been injured and out of the ring for a few weeks. Lynch recently lost her Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri and will now be a part of the women’s WarGames match on Saturday night.