WWE star rips 'stupid Giants' fans upset over injured Cam Skattebo's wrestling involvement

New York Giants rookie Cam Skattebo’s angle with WWE pro wrestlers drew immense backlash as he was caught up in a heated moment earlier this week on "Monday Night Raw" while injured.

WWE star CM Punk didn’t want to hear any of it.

Punk, the world heavyweight champion and an unabashed Chicago sports fan, verbally clotheslined Giants fans who were upset in an interview on "Barstool Yak" on Wednesday.

"I mean, life’s not fair, but I think those are just stupid Giants fans," Punk said. "Like, do you want to alienate him anymore? So he doesn’t want to play for your s---ty franchise. Yeah, I said it.

"I don’t know the politics of Giants and their fans and all that other stuff, but it seems ridiculous to me. Celebrities and sports stars have been intermingling with pro wrestling since the beginning of time, so I don’t understand what you’re upset about. Dude’s out with a broken leg — he broke his leg for you playing for your football Giants, and now you’re gonna try to be upset at him for what? I don’t understand it."

Skattebo suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He was sitting at ringside with some of his Giants teammates, including rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter, when the segment occurred.

The NFL players and members of The Judgment Day had their skirmish, but nothing more came out of it than that.

"If he did a back-flip off the top rope and re-injured himself or did anything to impede his recovery, I get it, but he didn’t do any of that."

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka had no issue with Skattebo’s viral moment either. He said he had no worries about Skattebo’s safety.

"I knew they were going to the event. It was a rookie event," Kafka said. "We have some team events that our support staffs put together for the rookies to kind of get out. So, I thought it was a cool thing. I know it was like a staged little brawl there.

"It was great to see Skatt on the pregame, on the sideline. His juice, his energy, you can feel it. I can feel it through the TV and through my phone when I was watching the clips. So, it's a cool event for those guys to kind of get out and be out in the community."