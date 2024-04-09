WWE fans lay into The Rock with explicit chant as he shares ring with Cody Rhodes

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did not appear to be finished with Cody Rhodes after their clashes during WrestleMania 40 over the weekend.

The Rock made a surprise appearance on "Monday Night Raw" just as Rhodes was celebrating his win over Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. It is Rhodes’ first world championship with the company, and he finally "finished the story."

Then, out came The Rock. It was much to the chagrin of WWE fans in Philadelphia, who let the "People’s Champion" hear it with explicit chants.

"Shut the f--- up," Philly fans were heard yelling.

Fans were also trolling The Rock with shouts about The Undertaker, who made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 and choke-slammed The Rock during the Bloodlines Rules match between Rhodes and Reigns.

The Rock was able to get his point across to Rhodes during the 45-minute opening segment featuring the two pro wrestling gladiators. He told Rhodes that their story was not finished just yet, but he had to go back into the shadows for now.

Before he left, The Rock handed Rhodes a mysterious item. "The American Nightmare" put the item in his pocket without showing the TV audience or those at the Wells Fargo Center what was handed to him. The entire interaction likely foreshadows a match before the end of the year.

Monday’s "RAW" was a part of WWE’s historic streak of televised sellouts.

Broadcaster Michael Cole said the road to WrestleMania kick-started with 17 consecutive sellouts for WWE’s televised events. Monday’s show drew the largest gate in its history, breaking last week’s show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE said Tuesday.