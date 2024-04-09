Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE

WWE fans lay into The Rock with explicit chant as he shares ring with Cody Rhodes

The Rock set up a potential rivalry with Rhodes down the line

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did not appear to be finished with Cody Rhodes after their clashes during WrestleMania 40 over the weekend.

The Rock made a surprise appearance on "Monday Night Raw" just as Rhodes was celebrating his win over Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. It is Rhodes’ first world championship with the company, and he finally "finished the story."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rock on RAW

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stands in the ring at the Wells Fargo Center on April 8, 2024 in Philadelphia. (WWE/Getty Images)

Then, out came The Rock. It was much to the chagrin of WWE fans in Philadelphia, who let the "People’s Champion" hear it with explicit chants.

"Shut the f--- up," Philly fans were heard yelling.

Fans were also trolling The Rock with shouts about The Undertaker, who made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 and choke-slammed The Rock during the Bloodlines Rules match between Rhodes and Reigns.

LEGENDARY RING ANNOUNCER PRAISES WWE'S SAMANTHA IRVIN FOR WRESTLEMANIA 40 PERFORMANCE

The Rock shares a ring with Cody Rhodes

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stands in the ring with Cody Rhodes at the Wells Fargo Center on April 8, 2024 in Philadelphia. (WWE/Getty Images)

The Rock was able to get his point across to Rhodes during the 45-minute opening segment featuring the two pro wrestling gladiators. He told Rhodes that their story was not finished just yet, but he had to go back into the shadows for now.

Before he left, The Rock handed Rhodes a mysterious item. "The American Nightmare" put the item in his pocket without showing the TV audience or those at the Wells Fargo Center what was handed to him. The entire interaction likely foreshadows a match before the end of the year.

Monday’s "RAW" was a part of WWE’s historic streak of televised sellouts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reacts during a tag team fight against Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6, 2024 in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Broadcaster Michael Cole said the road to WrestleMania kick-started with 17 consecutive sellouts for WWE’s televised events. Monday’s show drew the largest gate in its history, breaking last week’s show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE said Tuesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.