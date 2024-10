The "Monday Night Raw" audience was treated to a special moment during a last monster standing match between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed.

The two gigantic men had been tormenting each other for weeks, and it came to a head during Monday’s show. Strowman started the match off by chokeslamming Reed through the announcer’s table, but Reed needed to stay down for a 10 count for Strowman to win.

As the match moved on, Reed speared Strowman through the barrier and into the first row of the audience. He hit multiple Tsunami finishing moves on Strowman and ultimately threw the referee back into the ring for him to start counting to 10. But Raw general manager Adam Pearce didn’t’ appear to appreciate what Reed was doing and the two confronted each other.

As Reed held Pearce by the shirt, Strowman jumped from the top rope and onto Reed and the group of officials and security guards.

The wild scene would be topped moments later.

Reed got Strowman back into the ring and perched him up onto the top rope. He hit a suplex from there and as the two men crashed onto the ring – it burst. All four corners fell down, as did the ring ropes. Several bodies were strewn across the ring. The referee was tossed out of it.

The referee got up and started to count to 10. Just as it appeared Reed was going to get up, Seth Rollins made his in-ring return. Rollins hit a Curb Stomp on Reed, which knocked him out.

Strowman stood up and was declared the winner.

Reed had knocked Rollins out of action for a few weeks, and it seemed as though a bigger feud was brewing between the two competitors.