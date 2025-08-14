WWE legend's daughter dishes on life-changing injuries she suffered on roller coaster ride

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Noelle Foley, the daughter of WWE legend Mick Foley, revealed in a recent podcast interview that she had suffered a horrifying injury from a roller coaster ride.

Foley appeared on the "Rulebreakers" podcast, hosted by former WWE and All Elite Wrestling star Saraya-Jade Bevis, and discussed the injuries she had sustained after hitting her neck too hard during a ride at the Dollywood theme park.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She said the particular ride "went up, down and immediately went back up," forcing her body to go forward and then immediately go backward.

"My head hit really hard, and something happened with my neck, but I didn’t know what happened," Foley explained, adding that the sides of her neck felt "stretched out."

Foley said she had experienced a headache for the last five and half years, which she said has been a "huge mystery."

NETS STAR MICHAEL PORTER JR DISHES ON WHAT HE'S LOOKING FOR IN WIFE: 'GOTTA BRING SOMETHING TO THE TABLE'

"It took me about two months to realize I had a concussion. I’m like, ‘This headache is not going away, and I’m so sensitive to lights and sounds and I feel all weird,’" she said. "And I was asking my dad, who you would think would know a lot about concussions, but he was like, ‘Sorry, I don’t really know.’ I feel like his concussions, boom, they happen, and he’s like OK. But he never really had a concussion that lasted longer than maybe a couple months. I’ve been to around 50 doctors, between doctors and physical therapists. It’s just been a mystery.

"It wasn’t until I really started digging that I started getting answers and feeling better. I found out I have a rare neck condition called cranioservical instability, and they found that out from a digital motion X-ray. . . . So, they found out I tore about 10 ligaments in my neck, and because of those torn ligaments, it causes my neck to be unstable and my head isn’t securely on my neck then all your other muscles are overcompensating. So, those muscles are probably causing the headaches."

Foley said she had made a checklist before she decided to get her breast implants removed. She said removing her implants helped her headaches a bit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She remarked later in the show that she hopes to pursue a career in modeling in the future, but she’s working with different brands and tourism boards, focusing on others who have dealt with sensory issues.