World Series attendee appears to wear 'Make America Great Again' hat, sparks wild social media reactions

The woman was watching the Dodgers take on the Yankees

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A fan who sat behind home plate during Game 1 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night went viral on social media.

The woman appeared to be wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap in support of former President Trump as he vies for re-election against Vice President Kamala Harris. 

The fan only left her seat a couple of times while at Dodger Stadium.

woman with maga hat

A woman appeared to be wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The woman wasn’t immediately identified, but she sure roiled social media. There appeared to be a lot of negative reaction about the hat appearing at a World Series game in a liberal city like Los Angeles and toward the woman for being right behind the umpire.

There was some support for the woman, and Trump's campaign team took notice.

"We see that #MAGAhat at the World Series from Trump Force One—on our way to Michigan! Would be such a shame if it started trending on X," Trump senior adviser Dan Scavino Jr. wrote in a social media post.

It wouldn’t be the first time Trump support was advertised at a baseball game. Banners have been seen in the past at Yankee Stadium supporting the former president. 

Shohei Ohtani vs the Yankees

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Fans have also been supporting Trump at NFL and college football games and UFC events.

