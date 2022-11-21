Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Iranian goalkeeper leaves game bloodied, on stretcher after bumping heads with teammate

England ended up with a 6-2 win

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Iran did not have it easy against England on Monday in their first match of the World Cup, where the squad lost goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand due to an injury.

Beiranvand was carried off the field after bumping heads with Majid Hosseini at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. He tried to continue playing despite the game being paused for several minutes. Iranian medics came onto the field and tended to him while he was down.

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, collides with Iran's Majid Hosseini, right, during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. 

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, collides with Iran's Majid Hosseini, right, during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Beiranvand appeared to be suffering from a bloody nose. He would stay in the match briefly, which appeared to contravene FIFA concussion protocols.

"If there are signs or symptoms of damage to the brain, or a concussive injury is suspected despite the absence of signs or symptoms, the doctor/therapist should remove the player from the pitch for a more detailed examination (using a concussion substitute if available/required)," FIFA’s rules state.

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand lies on the ground after he was injured during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand lies on the ground after he was injured during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

After playing briefly, Beiranvand collapsed and would need to be helped off the field via a stretcher. Hossein Hosseini came on in the 19th minute but did not do much to inspire Iran’s play.

England levied three goals on Iran in the first half and followed up with three more in the second half.

Iran's Majid Hosseini, right, in pain after colliding with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. 

Iran's Majid Hosseini, right, in pain after colliding with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.  (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

England won the match 6-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

