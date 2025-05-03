Women's lacrosse star Charlotte North reveals superstitions that aided historic college career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Women's lacrosse icon Charlotte North had a very specific routine during her career.

En route to becoming the NCAA's all-time leading goal scorer and leading Boston College to the 2021 national championship, North built a playlist that became a serious superstition.

"I'm very superstitious," North said during an interview on "The Resilient Life" podcast with Ryan Manion.

"I actually have to listen to a certain playlist to get ready for a game. There's a number of other superstitions that I have."

And from that playlist, North even has a go-to hype song that got her prepared to play, specifically when she played from Boston College from 2021-22 after transferring from Duke.

That song is the famous "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys.

"It was our song that we would always finish with in the locker room before we walked out for a game at Boston College. And any time I hear it in the world today it just reminds me of some pretty cool moments," North said.

"Getting ready for some big games, whether it was a national championship or just another rivalry game in the season."

North also played on the USA women’s national lacrosse team that won gold at the World Lacrosse championships in July 2022. She led the team in goals (23) and was tied for second in points (28) during the tournament.

In 2024, she played on Team 1, the first ever USA women’s national box lacrosse team. The USA team won gold at the World Lacrosse women’s box championships in September 2024, beating Canada 10-7.

She led the USA team in goals (25) and was third in points (31) during the tournament.