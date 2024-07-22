Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Mercury

WNBA star Brittney Griner plans to have child call her 'pops'

Griner and her wife welcomed their 1st child earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle welcomed their first child together last week as the Phoenix Mercury star was getting set to compete in the All-Star Game.

The WNBA center told CBS Sports’ "We Need to Talk" that their son was born on July 8, a few weeks after the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary.

Brittney Griner at All-Star event

Brittney Griner, #42 of the Phoenix Mercury, left, and Cherelle Griner arrive at the arena during the WNBA All Star Weekend on July 19, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

"He is amazing," Griner said. "They say as soon as you see him, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window, and that’s literally what happens."

Griner added that she plans to have their child, who they have planned to name Bash, call her "Pops." She made that clear during her interview.

After the All-Star Game, Griner and the U.S. women’s national basketball team hit the road for London to play one exhibition game before the Paris Olympics begin.

"It kind of sucks because I’ve got to leave, but at the same time, he’ll understand," the nine-time All-Star said. "My whole phone is turned into him now."

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner at an event

Brittney Griner, left, and Cherelle Griner attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The last two years of Griner’s life have been upside down.

She was arrested on drug possession charges in Russia in 2022 – before Russia’s incursion into Ukraine. She admitted to having cannabis oils on her as she got back into the country to play for her Russian basketball team. She was in jail for about 10 months before she was a part of a swap with convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner returned to the Mercury in 2023, playing in 31 games and averaging 17.5 points per game. She was an All-Star then, too.

Brittney and Cherelle Griner

Brittney Griner, left, and her spouse Cherelle Griner arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., April 29, 2023. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Griner is a part of the national basketball team again too. She won gold medals in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.