WNBA star Brittney Griner plans to have child call her 'pops'

WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle welcomed their first child together last week as the Phoenix Mercury star was getting set to compete in the All-Star Game.

The WNBA center told CBS Sports’ "We Need to Talk" that their son was born on July 8, a few weeks after the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary.

"He is amazing," Griner said. "They say as soon as you see him, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window, and that’s literally what happens."

Griner added that she plans to have their child, who they have planned to name Bash, call her "Pops." She made that clear during her interview.

After the All-Star Game, Griner and the U.S. women’s national basketball team hit the road for London to play one exhibition game before the Paris Olympics begin.

"It kind of sucks because I’ve got to leave, but at the same time, he’ll understand," the nine-time All-Star said. "My whole phone is turned into him now."

The last two years of Griner’s life have been upside down.

She was arrested on drug possession charges in Russia in 2022 – before Russia’s incursion into Ukraine. She admitted to having cannabis oils on her as she got back into the country to play for her Russian basketball team. She was in jail for about 10 months before she was a part of a swap with convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner returned to the Mercury in 2023, playing in 31 games and averaging 17.5 points per game. She was an All-Star then, too.

Griner is a part of the national basketball team again too. She won gold medals in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.