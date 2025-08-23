WNBA reaches historic single-season attendance milestone after rise of Caitlin Clark, other stars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 WNBA regular season has entered its home stretch. But before it reaches its conclusion, the league announced a record number of fans attended games this season.

As of Wednesday, "2,501,609 fans" took in WNBA games in-person, which set the "all-time attendance record," the league said. The figure surpassed the previous mark that was set in 2002.

The WNBA had 16 teams at the time, but is currently comprised of just 13 franchises. It also took the WNBA 256 games to reach the milestone in 2002.

The popularity explosion in women's college basketball, spurred initially by the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry, carried over to the WNBA last season when both players were rookies.

Sold-out arenas became the norm for Clark and the Indiana Fever.

While Clark and Reese have both missed time due to injuries this season, ticket sales haven't slowed thanks to the arrival of rookie guard Paige Bueckers in Dallas, the curiosity over the expansion Golden State Valkyries and expanded television coverage.

The regular season wraps in mid-September. The Minnesota Lynx have already clinched a playoff spot, while the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, and Dallas Wings have already been officially eliminated from postseason contention.

The WNBA expanded last year's 40-game schedule to 44 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

