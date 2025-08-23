Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

WNBA reaches historic single-season attendance milestone after rise of Caitlin Clark, other stars

The previous record had stood since 2002

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The 2025 WNBA regular season has entered its home stretch. But before it reaches its conclusion, the league announced a record number of fans attended games this season. 

As of Wednesday, "2,501,609 fans" took in WNBA games in-person, which set the "all-time attendance record," the league said. The figure surpassed the previous mark that was set in 2002. 

The WNBA had 16 teams at the time, but is currently comprised of just 13 franchises. It also took the WNBA 256 games to reach the milestone in 2002.

The popularity explosion in women's college basketball, spurred initially by the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry, carried over to the WNBA last season when both players were rookies.

Sold-out arenas became the norm for Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark dribbling

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Fever on July 12, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

While Clark and Reese have both missed time due to injuries this season, ticket sales haven't slowed thanks to the arrival of rookie guard Paige Bueckers in Dallas, the curiosity over the expansion Golden State Valkyries and expanded television coverage.

WNBA ball goes through hoop

A detail of the WNBA logo is seen on a basketball during warmups between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun at Climate Pledge Arena on June 20, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The regular season wraps in mid-September. The Minnesota Lynx have already clinched a playoff spot, while the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, and Dallas Wings have already been officially eliminated from postseason contention.

A WNBA logo is shown on the court

A WNBA logo is shown on the court before a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The WNBA expanded last year's 40-game schedule to 44 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

