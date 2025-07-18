WNBA phenom Paige Bueckers confirms she's dating former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paige Bueckers has confirmed the rumor circulating around the mill.

The No. 1 pick of this year's WNBA Draft said for the first time publicly that she is dating her former UConn teammate, Azzi Fudd.

On the red carpet for the WNBA All-Star break, WagTalk did a Q&A segment with Bueckers, dubbed "How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?" The Dallas Wings rookie revealed at the end it was Fudd.

The outlet asked Bueckers numerous questions about Fudd, including which high school she attended, what college her dad played for and what Fudd's phone case said ('Paige Bueckers' girlfriend).

The outlet then implored Bueckers to do a "girlfriend reveal," and she said it was Fudd.

The duo have been rumored to be in a relationship for several weeks, which speculation beginning shortly after they won the national championship back in April.

It's unknown how long Fudd and Bueckers have been dating, but at the very least, they were teammates from 2021 up until this past April. Fudd was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player and is in the conversation to go No. 1 overall next year.

Fudd averaged 13.6 points per game in her first full season since her freshman year. She injured her knee in her sophomore year, restricting her to 15 games. Then, in the next season, she tore her ACL in practice, forcing her to miss all but two games. In an ironic twist, Bueckers tore her ACL before the 2022-23 season playing pick-up ball.

The duo played in two national championship games together - Bueckers joined the school one year prior to Fudd.

Fudd opted to stay in college for one more season, while Bueckers was taken by the Dallas Wings with the first pick just a week after winning the national championship.

