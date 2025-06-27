WNBA champ Natasha Cloud shares support for socialist New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Liberty player Natasha Cloud has made her support for radical socialist Zohran Mamdani in the city's mayoral race very clear in recent days.

Cloud, who has been one of the WNBA's more outspoken players in discussing politics in recent years, celebrated Mamdani's victory in the Democratic primary on Wednesday in a series of social media posts.

Cloud sent an X post that featured one of Mamdani's regularly-used quotes, "We can be free, & we can be fed," tagging the candidate. Earlier that night, Cloud re-shared Mamdani's celebratory post.

On June 18, Cloud re-shared a video from Mamdani addressing his reaction to being called an anti-Semite, and that same day Cloud wrote her own post expressing her support for the self-proclaimed democratic socialist.

"If I wasn’t a resident of PA, [Mamdani] is who would receive my vote," Cloud wrote.

In an interview with the sports blogging site "ClutchPoints," Cloud said that Mamdani's victory in the primary restored her "hope in humanity."

"He gets the worst PR because he's a Muslim, he's a socialist, and he's a democrat. But he believes that it is the government's right to take care and make sure that all its constituents live a dignified life, regardless of who you are, what your religious affiliation or background is. I think that's beautiful," Cloud said.

"I think overall, it's the right choice. But why it's so empowering for me is it restored my hope in humanity a little bit. Even within the confines of what's happening right now in our government and in our country, the people will speak up. The people will show up. And there's a lot of humanity left in this world for us to care about one another."

Cloud has emerged as one of the most polarizing figures in the WNBA for comments about President Donald Trump.

She seemingly reacted to the U.S. military’s strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday night, writing on X, "A sad sad day," and "Grounds for impeachment."

She later wrote, "I pi---d all the tumplicans off again It’s okay to admit y'all were wrong. [And] also I feel as if it’s only right y'all enlist for the frontlines first. Not other peoples sons and daughters."

In February, Cloud responded to President Donald Trump’s decision to eliminate several government DEI programs.

"The systems of power are working as they always were intended to work," Cloud told The Associated Press. "And it’s time to break down a system that has only been about White men."

Cloud added that she believes the country is putting "money over people."

"I understand the business aspect and I understand the human aspect," Cloud said. "Too often this country has put the human aspect aside, and put profit and money over people."

Cloud doubled down on her remarks in a social media post days later.

"Thing is I’m not soft, & words don’t hurt me lol are we 5? it still remains people over profit," she wrote on X. "If yall truly about being unbiased… Google search any overseas media coverage of what’s happening in America.

"Then come back to me and tell me the whole world crazy."

Cloud has also garnered controversy for comments and interactions with WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark.

During an interview on the "Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark, Cloud weighed in on the debate that rocked the WNBA last year when several illegal hits against Clark prompted outrage from many of her fans.

Cloud, who said she lost a tooth from a hit earlier in her career, insisted the outrage on behalf of Clark was rooted in "racism."

"It's just a part of the game. There was no targeting, there was no nothing. That narrative that got spun into, 'Oh, the vets hate the rookies. The rookies hate the vets. The vets are going after certain players,' it’s all bulls---. If I'm just going to be frank, it's all bulls---. What it is is racism," Cloud said.

Then, in a game between Cloud's Liberty and Clark's Indiana Fever on May 24, Cloud was defending Clark and leaned into the superstar enough to knock the ball out of Clark's hands on the final possession. No foul was called, and Cloud's Liberty held onto a two-point win.