With a 2nd French Open title in the bag, Sharapova looks ahead to the green grass of Wimbledon

With red clay still staining her shoes and socks, Maria Sharapova is already getting ready for the toughest transition in tennis.

Sharapova won her second French Open title in three years on Saturday, beating Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros. It's her fifth Grand Slam title overall and it comes 10 years after her first, which she won on the grass of Wimbledon.

Sharapova says that doesn't matter, adding "Wimbledon is right around the corner, and that's what I'll be working for."

Although Sharapova won again in Paris this year, she was far off her best. She still struggles with her serve, and had 12 double-faults against Halep. She also had nine doubles in the semifinals, and eight in the quarterfinals.