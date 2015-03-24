Expand / Collapse search
With a 2nd French Open title in the bag, Sharapova looks ahead to the green grass of Wimbledon

Associated Press
    Russia's Maria Sharapova holds the trophy as she poses for a portrait in the locker room after winning the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Romania's Simona Halep at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Saturday, June 7, 2014. Sharapova won in three sets 6-4, 6-7, 6-4. (AP Photo/FFT/Sindy Thomas, Pool) (The Associated Press)

    Russia's Maria Sharapova returns the ball during final of the French Open tennis tournament against Romania's Simona Halep at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Saturday, June 7, 2014. (AP Photo/David Vincent) (The Associated Press)

PARIS – With red clay still staining her shoes and socks, Maria Sharapova is already getting ready for the toughest transition in tennis.

Sharapova won her second French Open title in three years on Saturday, beating Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros. It's her fifth Grand Slam title overall and it comes 10 years after her first, which she won on the grass of Wimbledon.

Sharapova says that doesn't matter, adding "Wimbledon is right around the corner, and that's what I'll be working for."

Although Sharapova won again in Paris this year, she was far off her best. She still struggles with her serve, and had 12 double-faults against Halep. She also had nine doubles in the semifinals, and eight in the quarterfinals.