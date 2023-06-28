Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith, an NHL prospect, selects 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' theme as walk-up song after getting drafted

He even rapped some lyrics on TV

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
With the fourth pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the San Jose Sharks selected a player who sparked reminders of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

The Sharks took Will Smith out of the U.S. National Development Program.

Smith was born March 17, 2005, almost nine years after the '90s sitcom aired its final episode. 

However, the 18-year-old clearly relishes his connection to the show.

Will Smith at NHL Draft

William Smith is selected by the San Jose Sharks with the fourth overall pick during round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena June 28, 2023, in Nashville.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Each first-round selection had the opportunity to select a song that would play at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena as he walked up to the stage after being drafted.

Smith selected the intro music from "Fresh Prince."

"I feel like I kinda had to. The name, I'm trying to own it, and I love the song, too," Smith told ESPN after getting drafted.

Smith is not from West Philadelphia. He's from Lexington, Massachusetts, and despite spitting some lyrics on Wednesday, he's neither a rapper nor actor. But he does play some decent hockey.

Will Smith and Gary Bettman

William Smith is selected by the San Jose Sharks with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena June 28, 2023, in Nashville.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In 56 career games with the USNTDP, the Boston College commit scored 29 goals and handed out 41 assists, 27 of them this past season. He also led the IIHF U18 World Championships in scoring with nine goals and 11 assists en route to winning a gold medal for Team USA over Sweden.

Will Smith with Sharks brass

William Smith was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville June 28, 2023.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Other pro athletes with the name include the Los Angeles Dodgers catcher and Atlanta Braves reliever. Will Smith was also a former defensive end for the New Orleans Saints from 2004 to 2013.