Why the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV appearance will be historic

There’s no place like home.

And for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that’s exactly where they will be for Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay came away with a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, which means the Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady completed 20-for-36 with 280 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and three interceptions. The three interceptions all came in the second half and allowed the Packers to get back into the game.

Brady will be looking for his seventh Super Bowl ring, which would be more than the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have in their franchise’s histories.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. There have only been two other Super Bowls held in that stadium previously.

During their eight home games in 2020, the Buccaneers averaged only 14,483 fans, which was obviously because of the coronavirus pandemic. They only had about 22% of their stadium filled.

The NFL announced that it plans on having 22,000 fans at the Super Bowl. Fans are expected to be in pods 6 feet apart, and masks will obviously be required at the game. Local COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.