Super Bowl LV will be third title game held at Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., will be hosting its third Super Bowl in February.

Super Bowl LV will take place at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time the Super Bowl has been played at the venue since February 2009.

It’s unclear, at this point, who will be playing in the big game. But there are two games to look back on as the NFL inches closer to the end of the 2020 season.

The game was played twice before Raymond James Stadium opened. The Super Bowl was held twice at Tampa Stadium. Super Bowl XVIII saw the Los Angeles Raiders beat Washington 38-9. Super Bowl XXV saw the New York Giants beat the Buffalo Bills 20-19 thanks to Scott Norwood’s missed field goal.

Here are the two Super Bowls that have taken place at Raymond James Stadium.

SUPER BOWL XXXV

The Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants played in Super Bowl XXXV on Jan. 28, 2001. It was the first time the game was played at Raymond James Stadium and was one of the last times the championship was played in January.

Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly, Mary J. Blige and NSYNC performed at halftime and that was probably the most exciting part of the game.

The Ravens clobbered the Giants, 34-7, thanks to a historic defense. Ray Lewis was named Super Bowl MVP. Duane Starks had an interception returned for a touchdown and Jermaine Lewis ran a kickoff back 84 yards for a touchdown. The Giants’ only score came on a Ron Dixon 97-yard touchdown on a kickoff return to start the second half. But Lewis responded with his own score.

Giants quarterback Kerry Collins threw four interceptions.

SUPER BOWL XLIII

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals went head-to-head in Super Bowl XLIII at the stadium. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were the performers at halftime. The game took place on Feb. 1, 2009, and it turned out to be one of the more exciting games in Super Bowl history.

Steelers linebacker James Harrison returned a Kurt Warner interception 100 yards for a touchdown to end the first half. It was the longest play in Super Bowl history until Jacoby Jones had 108-yard kick return for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII.

The Cardinals had a good chance to win their first Super bowl. Warner threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald with 2:37 left to take a three-point lead. But Ben Roethlisberger would drive back down the field and find Santonio Holmes on the side of the end zone for the game-winning score. Holmes somehow managed to keep his two feet inbounds and secure the catch for the score.

The Steelers won 27-23. Holmes was named Super Bowl MVP.

It was Pittsburgh’s sixth Super Bowl title and Mike Tomlin’s first.