White House removes Trump-themed Knicks logo post aimed at Mamdani following team's complaint: report

The White House deleted a post featuring an altered New York Knicks logo following Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the city’s mayoral election after the team reportedly contacted officials about it.

The official White House account on X posted an image of the logo, which read "Trump Is Your President," hours after Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa to become mayor-elect of New York City.

On Wednesday, however, the post was deleted. Front Office Sports reported that the Knicks reached out to the White House regarding the post.

They voluntarily removed it, according to the report.

"The Knicks remain neutral on political matters," the team said in a statement to Front Office Sports. "We hope all our elected officials, whether current or recently elected, do a great job in office."

The Knicks also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mamdani after he used an altered version of the team’s logo that read "New York Zohran." The logo appeared in an ad campaign during the Knicks’ season opener, which also featured clips of men playing basketball and crowd noise.

Front Office Sports reported that the Knicks initially contacted Mamdani’s campaign about the ad but did not receive a response. The team then sent the cease-and-desist letter, and the ad was subsequently taken down.

"The NY Knicks have sent NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter for using the NY Knicks logo to promote his candidacy," the team said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The Knicks want to make it clear that we do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for mayor, and we object to his use of our copyrighted logo. We will pursue all legal remedies to enforce our rights."

Mamdani did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

During the Knicks’ home opener on Oct. 24, Cuomo and Mayor Eric Adams — who dropped out of the election and officially endorsed Cuomo — were spotted courtside. Mamdani was seen this past Sunday in the Madison Square Garden upper level watching the Knicks ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump criticized Mamdani, a democratic socialist, after the New York City election results were announced, saying residents of the Big Apple "installed a communist."

"But the communists, Marxists, socialists and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster. And now let’s see how a communist does in New York. We’re going to see how that works out," Trump said to a business audience in Miami on Wednesday.