Donald Trump

Trump torches NYC’s new ‘communist’ mayor Mamdani, says he’ll ‘help them a little bit’

President makes remarks during Miami speech marking 1-year anniversary of his 2024 win

Jasmine Baehr
Trump says some 'sovereignty' lost in NYC, takes swipe at Republicans after election losses Video

Trump says some 'sovereignty' lost in NYC, takes swipe at Republicans after election losses

President Donald Trump addressed the American Business Forum in Miami Wednesday, saying Republican candidates needed to talk about ‘the facts’ if they want to win elections.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday cast New York City’s mayoral result for democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as a hard left turn, telling a business audience in Miami that Democrats had "installed a communist" to lead the nation’s largest city and adding that he still wants the Big Apple to succeed. 

"But the communists, Marxists, socialists and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster. And now let's see how a communist does in New York. We're going to see how that works out," Trump said.

Trump’s comments came during a wide-ranging speech marking the one-year anniversary of what he called the "single most consequential election victory," referring to his 2024 presidential win.

He used Tuesday's outcome in New York to sharpen a broader contrast with his administration’s agenda, saying voters face a choice "between communism and common sense." At one point, he quipped that Miami could become a refuge for "those fleeing communism in New York City."

DESANTIS BLASTS NYC'S ‘BALLISTIC PODIATRY’ AFTER ZOHRAN MAMDANI WINS MAYOR'S RACE AND FLORIDA EXPECTS EXODUS

Trump looking serious

President Donald Trump walks out after speaking to the America Business Forum Miami at the Kaseya Center, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Miami, Fla. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

In his remarks, Trump touted what he described as strong economic momentum, renewed manufacturing investment and tighter border enforcement. 

He argued that America is entering a "golden age," saying his administration has "the strongest economy, the strongest borders, the strongest military" and claiming "trillions and trillions of dollars" are flowing back to the country.

Trump, a native New Yorker who rose to prominence through his real estate and branding ventures across Manhattan, built and managed landmarks, including Trump Tower and the Wollman Ice Rink renovation in Central Park. 

MAMDANI SAYS HE WON'T BE INTIMIDATED BY ANY TRUMP THREATS ABOUT DEPLOYING NATIONAL GUARD

Trump speaking into a microphone

President Donald Trump speaks during the first day of the America Business Forum Wednesday in Miami.  (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He moved his primary residence to Florida in 2019 but has frequently pointed to his decades in the city to show what he calls its decline under Democrat leadership.

Trump also praised Miami’s growth and acknowledged local officials and guests in attendance during his remarks Wednesday.

President Donald Trump speaks at the America Business Forum.

President Donald Trump gestures after delivering remarks during the America Business Forum Wednesday in Miami.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Returning to New York near the close of his remarks, Trump repeated that he wants the city to do well despite its new direction.

"We’ll help them a little bit," he said. "Every day my administration will fight, fight, fight, and America will win, win, win."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

