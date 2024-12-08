Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

What Yankees reportedly offered Juan Soto before he signed with Mets

Soto was an All-Star with the Yankees

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The New York Yankees swung for the fences but came up short in the sweepstakes for prized MLB free agent Juan Soto.

Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old phenom will go from the Bronx to Queens in one of the biggest and shrewdest moves the Mets have made in several years.

Juan Soto in Game 3 of the World Series

New York Yankees star Juan Soto takes off his batting gloves after grounding out to end the third inning in Game 3 of the World Series on Oct. 28, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

It apparently was not for lack of trying.

The Yankees offered Soto $760 million over 16 years, according to multiple reports. The deal would have lowered his average annual value if he decided to stick around in pinstripes.

Soto ultimately turned down the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays to sign the richest contract in professional sports, the New York Post reported.

The MLB world also weighed in on the Yankees apparently missing out on the star player.

The Yankees acquired Soto in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres last winter for Jhony Brito, Kyle Higashioka, Michael King, Drew Thorpe and Randy Vasquez. He was paired with Aaron Judge on a star-studded roster that also featured Giancarlo Stanton.

Juan Soto talks to reporters

New York Yankees star Juan Soto speaks during media day for the World Series on Oct. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

He hit .288 with a .989 OPS with a career-high 41 home runs. He led the American League with 128 runs scored and was an All-Star for the fourth time in his young career.

New York fell just short in its World Series hopes – losing in five games to the Dodgers.

Juan Soto reacts

New York Yankees star Juan Soto reacts after flying out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

With the Mets, he will join a lineup that features another perennial MVP candidate, Francisco Lindor.

