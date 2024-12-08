Dave Parker, Dick Allen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame via classic era committee

Dave Parker and Dick Allen are heading to Cooperstown after both were elected to the Hall of Fame on Sunday by the classic era committee.

A vote of 75% was needed at the election to go through to Cooperstown, and Parker received 14 of 16 votes, while Allen got 13.

Other than Parker and Allen, the next closest was Tommy John, who was third with seven votes to get in. Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris and Luis Tiant all had less than five votes.

Parker and Allen will join those elected to the Hall by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), which will be announced on Jan. 21. The ceremony will occur in Cooperstown, New York, on July 27.

Parker spent 19 years in MLB, 11 of which starring for the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he became a four-time All-Star and won the 1978 MVP Award. He also won the NL batting titles in 1977 and 1978.

For his Pirates career, Parker slashed .305/.353/.494 with 166 homers and 758 RBI over 1,301 games.

Parker would go on to play for the Cincinnati Reds, where he was named to back-to-back All-Star teams in 1985 and 1986. His seventh and final All-Star Game bid came in 1990 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

For his career, Parker hit .290 with 339 homers and 1,493 RBI over 2,466 games.

As for Allen, he died in his hometown of Wampum, Pennsylvania, in 2020, and he became a quick star further east in the state with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Allen was an All-Star in three straight seasons with the Phillies from 1965 to 1967, which included a 1966 campaign with 40 homers and a league-leading .632 slugging percentage. He also won Rookie of the Year in 1964 after hitting .318/.382/.557 with 29 homers, a league-leading 13 triples and 38 doubles.

Allen would also have three All-Star seasons with the Chicago White Sox from 1972 to 1974, and his first year in the Windy City in 1972 ended with an MVP Award.

He led the American League in homers (37), RBI (113), on-base percentage (.420), slugging percentage (.603) and walks (99) among other categories that season.

The BBWAA ballot features some interesting first-year-eligible players, including CC Sabathia, Felix Hernandez and Ichiro Suzuki. Billy Wagner, who finished five votes shy of entering the Hall, also returns to the ballot this year.

