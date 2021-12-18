Expand / Collapse search
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Published

Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe breaks single-season passing yards and touchdowns record

Joe Burrow held the previous passing touchdowns record for a single season

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
Western Kentucky graduate quarterback Bailey Zappe is now the FBS all-time passing yards and touchdowns leader for a single season.

Zappe set the passing yards record during the first half of the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday between Western Kentucky (8-5) and Appalachian State (10-3). Per The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman, Zappe needed 288 yards to break the record. 

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Tyson Helton of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers fist bumps Bailey Zappe #4 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second half of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-31 passing in the first half.

The previous record was set by Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons, who threw for 5,833 yards in 2003. With four first half touchdowns, Zappe was knocking on the door of LSU’s Joe Burrow’s 60 touchdown season in 2019.

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a pass during the first half of the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

With 5:56 remaining in the third quarter, Zappe hit junior receiver Mitchell Tinsley for a two-yard score, his record-breaking 61st touchdown of the season.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Bailey Zappe #4 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers celebrates after throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to Joey Beljan #89 (not pictured) against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the first half of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Hilltoppers led the Mountaineers 45-31 with 5:38 remaining in the third quarter.