Washington, DC, airline tragedy recalls two devastating plane crashes that rocked sports world

Those aboard an American Airlines flight that collided with an Army helicopter were presumed dead

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
DC plane crash: FBI, NTSB will have to investigate to rule out 'nefarious' intent, expert says Video

DC plane crash: FBI, NTSB will have to investigate to rule out 'nefarious' intent, expert says

Former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker on whether the collision between a passenger plane and an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport could have been intentional.

An American Airlines flight that collided with a U.S. Army helicopter resulting in one of the most devastating airline disasters in decades hearkened back to two tragedies.

On Wednesday night, several members associated with U.S. Figure Skating and their families were on the aircraft that collided with the helicopter. At least six had ties to the Skating Club of Boston, located in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Emergency response units respond to the crash site of an American Airlines plane and Black Hawk helicopter on the Potomac River

Emergency response units respond to the crash site of an American Airlines plane and Black Hawk helicopter on the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday, January 30, 2025. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

The figure skating community has felt the effects of an airline tragedy in the past.

Eighteen members of the U.S. figure skating team were killed in a plane crash in Berg-Kampenhout, Belgium on their way to Prague for the World Figure Skating Championships. Laurence Owen and Steffi Westerfield were among those killed in the crash. They were considered to be rising stars in the sport and were preparing for an Olympic bid.

There were 73 people aboard Sabena Flight 548. The New York Daily News reported, citing investigators, that it was likely the jet’s stabilizers that caused the incident.

"U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C," U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement on Thursday. "These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

A Sabena crash

View of the scene of the plane crash of the Sabena Flight 548, on February 15, 1961, near Brussels after the Boeing 707 aircraft crashed en route to Brussels, Belgium, from New York City, killing 72 people on their way to the 1961 World Championships in Prague, Czechoslovakia.  (STF/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu addressed the tragedy in a news conference.

 "It was truly an honor to have future Olympians and those who are at the highest competition level of figure skating, right here in our capital," she said. 

"We were so excited to have the opportunity to host the national championship, and even yesterday I had folks tell me how wonderful these last few days have been with additional individuals that came into our community, whether to watch or to participate. So, our community was really excited and thankful that everything went well with the championship. And so right now we're just waiting for more information from U.S. Figure Skating that we can release. But right now we're just hoping and praying again."

The city of Wichita was described as a tightknit community, which is also no stranger to tragic aircraft incidents.

Wichita State University’s football team, flying in a Martin 404, crashed in Colorado in 1970, leaving 31 dead. Eight players and the co-pilot survived, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

The cause of the crash was determined to be because of pilot error.

"Wichita is located in the heart of our nation, and today we are grieving. I received confirmation this morning that no one survived the crash of American Airlines flight 5342," Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., wrote in a post on Thursday on X.

"This is a sad day for Kansas and our nation. My heart breaks for the lives that were lost and their loved ones who are now learning that their family or friends were on the flight.

Wichita State crash

The chartered Martin 404 was carrying football players, coaches and guests of Wichita State University to Utah. (Duane Howell/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

 "There will be much to learn and do in the coming days in the wake of this tragedy, but today please join me in praying for the victims and their families. May God comfort them and watch over all those who are mourning."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.