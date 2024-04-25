Vikings trade up in NFL Draft to select J.J. McCarthy after surprising fall

Every NFL Draft, there is always a wild card. This year’s was J.J. McCarthy.

The Michigan quarterback and reigning national champion shot up draft boards in recent weeks, months after not even being considered a first-rounder to begin the 2023 college season.

Even Jim Harbaugh, his college head coach, made the bold prediction McCarthy would be the first quarterback taken off the board. But he wound up being the fifth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After all the rumors and speculation, McCarthy fell to the 10th pick and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings, who moved up a spot to snag him.

The New York Jets initially held the selection. But once Michael Penix Jr. was surprisingly selected at No. 8 by the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings apparently felt they couldn't wait any longer.

Minnesota sent No. 11, a fourth-rounder and a fifth-rounder in exchange for No. 10 and 203.

In two seasons as Michigan's full-time starter (29 games), McCarthy completed 68.5% of his passes for 5,710 yards, 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

FALCONS SELECT QUARTERBACK MICHAEL PENIX JR. IN DRAFT STUNNER AFTER SIGNING KIRK COUSINS

Despite his name shooting up the rankings, there is still doubt whether he can carry a team. Even in the national championship, McCarthy was 10-for-18 passing for 140 yards and zero touchdowns in the 34-13 victory over Washington.

But, in maybe the biggest drive of his career during the Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, he delivered down seven to Alabama with less than five minutes to go. McCarthy completed a 27-yard pass on 4th and 2, then ran for 16 yards, found Roman Wilson for another 29, then threw a four-yard score to Wilson that sent the game to overtime. Michigan, of course, wound up winning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, he finds himself in some fairly decent company. He'll be throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and, when he returns from a torn ACL, T.J. Hockenson.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.