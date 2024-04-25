Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft

Vikings trade up in NFL Draft to select J.J. McCarthy after surprising fall

McCarthy just won the national championship in a 15-0 season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Every NFL Draft, there is always a wild card. This year’s was J.J. McCarthy.

The Michigan quarterback and reigning national champion shot up draft boards in recent weeks, months after not even being considered a first-rounder to begin the 2023 college season.

Even Jim Harbaugh, his college head coach, made the bold prediction McCarthy would be the first quarterback taken off the board. But he wound up being the fifth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

JJ McCarthy after national title

J.J. McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies in the 2024 CFP national championship game at NRG Stadium Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After all the  rumors and speculation, McCarthy fell to the 10th pick and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings, who moved up a spot to snag him.

The New York Jets initially held the selection. But once Michael Penix Jr. was surprisingly selected at No. 8 by the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings apparently felt they couldn't wait any longer.

Minnesota sent No. 11, a fourth-rounder and a fifth-rounder in exchange for No. 10 and 203.

In two seasons as Michigan's full-time starter (29 games), McCarthy completed 68.5% of his passes for 5,710 yards, 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

J.J. McCarthy warms up

J.J. McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium Nov. 4, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich.  (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

FALCONS SELECT QUARTERBACK MICHAEL PENIX JR. IN DRAFT STUNNER AFTER SIGNING KIRK COUSINS

Despite his name shooting up the rankings, there is still doubt whether he can carry a team. Even in the national championship, McCarthy was 10-for-18 passing for 140 yards and zero touchdowns in the 34-13 victory over Washington.

But, in maybe the biggest drive of his career during the Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, he delivered down seven to Alabama with less than five minutes to go. McCarthy completed a 27-yard pass on 4th and 2, then ran for 16 yards, found Roman Wilson for another 29, then threw a four-yard score to Wilson that sent the game to overtime. Michigan, of course, wound up winning.

QB J.J. McCarthy celebrates winning the Rose Bowl

QB J.J. McCarthy (9) of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with the trophy after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime of the CFP semifinal Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2024. (Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, he finds himself in some fairly decent company. He'll be throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and, when he returns from a torn ACL, T.J. Hockenson.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.