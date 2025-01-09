Vikings-Rams playoff game moved away from Los Angeles due to wildfires

The NFL announced Thursday that a playoff game between the Vikings and Rams, originally scheduled for Southern California, will be played in Arizona.

The NFL announced the contingency plan Wednesday, and Monday night’s wild-card contest will be played at the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

This marks the third game in Los Angeles to be affected this week. A Kings game and a Lakers game were postponed due to the flames.

The game was moved "in the interest of public safety," the NFL said in a statement. "The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs, and the NFLPA."

The game's time is still the same, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

The Rams had a scheduled off day Wednesday, though the Los Angeles Chargers , who share SoFi Stadium and head to Houston for a wild-card game Saturday, limited players’ time outside during practice due to poor air quality.

State Farm Stadium has played a similar role in the past. In 2003, the Dolphins and Chargers played in Glendale due to wildfires in San Diego. During the COVID season in 2020, the 49ers played three "home" games there.

Several active wildfires, including the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, have devastated communities in the Los Angeles area, including Pacific Palisades and Altadena. The fires have burned nearly 30,000 acres during a Santa Ana wind event, with at least 130,000 people in the area under evacuation orders. At least five people have been killed in the fires, and more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed.

This week's wildfires brought new attention to the issue of insurers no longer taking on new policies or declining to renew previous policies in California communities at high risk of wildfires. And prominent entertainment figures called out the moves.

The Los Angeles Times noted the city has not had at least one-tenth of an inch of rain since May 5.

