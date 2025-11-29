Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Stanford Cardinal

Stanford hires NFL assistant to be head coach

Tavita Pritchard played quarterback for Stanford from 2006 to 2009

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stanford football has brought in a familiar face to become its next head coach.

The school announced Friday that it had hired Tavita Pritchard, who played quarterback for Stanford from 2006 to 2009, to be its next head coach. The 38-year-old is currently the Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach and will begin his role as head coach immediately after the team’s game against the Denver Broncos. 

Pritchard is taking over for interim head coach Frank Reich, who replaced Troy Taylor in the spring after Taylor was dismissed for allegations of bullying and belittling staff. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Tavita Pritchard looks on

Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard watches his players before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 17, 2023. (Kyusung Gong/AP Photo, FIle)

Pritchard was hired by the man who replaced him at quarterback at Stanford: Andrew Luck. Luck is the school’s general manager and said that Pritchard is the right person to lead Stanford into its next great era. 

"Winning in college football today requires a leader of men who can build and motivate teams, recruit future stars, and develop and connect with talent," Luck said in a statement.

"Tavita Pritchard is exactly the right head coach at the right time to help us build on the foundation of this season and lead Stanford football to its next great era. Coach Pritchard is a culture builder, a teacher of football of the highest caliber, and a humble yet determined servant leader who is committed to the success of Stanford’s student-athletes."

NICK SABAN CALLS OHIO STATE FANS 'PSYCHOTIC' AHEAD OF RIVALRY GAME AGAINST MICHIGAN

Tavita Pritchard in action

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tavita Pritchard (14) takes a snap during a 23-20 loss to the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Oct. 18, 2008. (Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

"I could not be more excited to welcome Tavita, Caroline and their family back to campus."

Pritchard began his coaching career in 2010 at Stanford as a graduate assistant and worked his way up the ranks to become the team’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022 before departing for the NFL. 

Pritchard’s short stint in the NFL was impactful, as Commanders head coach Dan Quinn offered high praise for his former assistant. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

"Tavita will be a fantastic head coach, and I believe he will be especially effective at Stanford. Players gravitate to him, and he quickly earned their respect and mine," Quinn said in a statement. 

"Tavita is smart, collaborative, diligent and he brings people together. He is the perfect coach to build a winning program in today’s college football landscape."

Pritchard will be tasked with turning around a team that is 4-7 this season, and has not had more than four wins in a season since 2018, when it went 9-4.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue