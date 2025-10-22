Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Baltimore Ravens

Video games, ping pong tables, other recreational items pulled from Ravens locker room, John Harbaugh decides

The move follows a social media post showing Lamar Jackson apparently gaming in the locker room

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Recreational activities will not be part of the Baltimore Ravens locker room, at least for the foreseeable future. 

Coach John Harbaugh made the decision to strip the room of video game consoles, ping-pong tables, cornhole boards and other items, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The decision was made following the Ravens Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens dropped their next two games, bringing the team's losing skid to four.

John Harbaugh looks on

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Aug. 16, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

Injuries have impacted the Ravens this season as the team fell to its current 1-5 record. A 41-17 defeat of the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 marked Baltimore's lone victory this season.

Lamar Jackson has missed multiple games this season but could soon return to action. The two-time NFL MVP remains listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, but he was a limited practice participant on Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens players walk toward the locker room

The Baltimore Ravens walk into the locker room before the game against the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 07, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

An Instagram post from Ravens punter Jordan Stout that appeared to show Jackson playing a video game could have contributed to the decision to remove certain items from the locker room. The post featured the caption, "Hard at work."

General view of M&T Bank Stadium

A general view of M&T Bank Stadium in the first quarter with the Baltimore Ravens against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports)

The Ravens advanced to the AFC Championship game, and Jackson received MVP honors for a second time. Baltimore won a playoff game last season and entered 2025 with expectations of contending for a Super Bowl title.

It remains to be seen whether pulling gaming consoles and other recreational items will have an impact on the Ravens as the team tries to turn its season around.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

