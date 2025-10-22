Video games, ping pong tables, other recreational items pulled from Ravens locker room, John Harbaugh decides

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Recreational activities will not be part of the Baltimore Ravens locker room, at least for the foreseeable future.

Coach John Harbaugh made the decision to strip the room of video game consoles, ping-pong tables, cornhole boards and other items, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The decision was made following the Ravens Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens dropped their next two games, bringing the team's losing skid to four.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Injuries have impacted the Ravens this season as the team fell to its current 1-5 record. A 41-17 defeat of the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 marked Baltimore's lone victory this season.

RAVENS COACH JOHN HARBAUGH BELIEVES TEAM CAN MAKE PLAYOFFS DESPITE ROUGH START

Lamar Jackson has missed multiple games this season but could soon return to action. The two-time NFL MVP remains listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, but he was a limited practice participant on Wednesday.

An Instagram post from Ravens punter Jordan Stout that appeared to show Jackson playing a video game could have contributed to the decision to remove certain items from the locker room. The post featured the caption, "Hard at work."

The Ravens advanced to the AFC Championship game, and Jackson received MVP honors for a second time. Baltimore won a playoff game last season and entered 2025 with expectations of contending for a Super Bowl title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains to be seen whether pulling gaming consoles and other recreational items will have an impact on the Ravens as the team tries to turn its season around.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.