Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins

Video of bundled-up Dolphins players warming up at Lambeau Field goes viral after Thanksgiving Day loss

The Dolphins have a bad record of playing in frigid temps

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Have the Packers caught the NFL's attention with 7th win in their last 8 games? | The Facility Video

Have the Packers caught the NFL's attention with 7th win in their last 8 games? | The Facility

LeSean McCoy and James Jones debate whether the NFL should watch out for the Green Bay Packers after a 30-17 Thanksgiving win over the Miami Dolphins. Jordan Love finished 21-of-28 for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

The Miami Dolphins wanted to put to bed the narrative that cold weather games were their weakness. 

Unfortunately, they were not able to do that after losing to the Green Bay Packers in frigid temps on Thanksgiving Day. In the lead up to Thursday night’s game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he believed it all came down to "mindset."

Tua Tagovailoa warms up

Tua Tagovailoa, #1 of the Miami Dolphins, warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 28, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"We’re obviously nowhere near the temperatures where all these other cold teams play at being in Miami, where it’s 80," he said this week. "Sometimes it gets down to 50, but it just gets nowhere near the teams that make it in long stretches. To me it’s just a mindset, that’s really all it is."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, there appeared to be at least one stark difference in the way each team approached their pre-game warmups. 

In a video shared on social media, several Packers players were seen warming up in T-shirts and shorts before the game. Meanwhile, that same video captured several Miami players bundled up in sweats and hats warming up on the field. 

The Dolphins have now lost their last 12 regular season or postseason games in which the temperature at kickoff was 40 degrees or lower. Thursday was no different, with a temperature of 27 degrees, with 10 mph winds and a wind chill of 18 degrees.

Mike McDaniel sidelines

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel paces the sideline during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 30-17. (Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

PACKERS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FRIGID HOME-FIELD ELEMENTS IN WIN AGAINST DOLPHINS

It follows the Dolphins’ brutal loss in the wild-card round last season. Miami suffered a 26-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead stadium where it was minus 4 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of minus-27.

Miami’s last win when temps at kickoff were below 40 degrees was in 2016 against the Buffalo Bills. 

However, Tagovailoa refused to give into the narrative despite Thursday’s loss. 

Packers fans

Jeff Kahlow, center, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, watches players warm up before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would say, from my standpoint and our team’s standpoint, we’re not going to use any of that as an excuse for why we didn’t get the start that we wanted."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.